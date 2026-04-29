Sri Lanka government takes control of cricket board

SRI LANKA’s government has stepped in to take temporary control of the national cricket board, signalling a fresh attempt to overhaul governance in one of the country’s most scrutinised sporting institutions.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced on Wednesday (29) that all administrative functions of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) would be brought under state control with immediate effect.

The move follows the resignation of SLC president Shammi Silva and the entire executive committee a day earlier, after mounting pressure over alleged financial irregularities and declining on-field performance.

In a statement, the ministry said the intervention was a temporary measure aimed at enabling “structural reforms” within the board. An interim committee is expected to be appointed shortly to address governance concerns and recommend long-term changes.

The decision comes amid longstanding criticism of SLC, widely regarded as the wealthiest sporting body in Sri Lanka, but one that has faced repeated allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

The government invoked provisions under the country’s sports law to justify the takeover, with sports minister Sunil Kumara Gamage confirming that the resignations of the existing office-bearers had been accepted.

'Complaints from players'

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is understood to have played a key role in negotiating what officials described as a “peaceful exit” for Silva and his committee after weeks of scrutiny.

While no official reason was given for the resignations, government sources indicated that complaints from players and concerns over the national team’s recent performances contributed to the decision.

Sri Lanka endured a disappointing campaign at the recent ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which it co-hosted with India earlier this year, exiting the tournament at an early stage. The performance intensified public and political criticism of cricket administration in the country.

Silva, who first assumed office in 2019, had led SLC for seven years and was re-elected unopposed on multiple occasions, most recently in 2025. He also served as president of the Asian Cricket Council, succeeding Jay Shah.

The latest intervention also revives concerns about political interference in cricket governance. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had previously suspended Sri Lanka for two months during 2023–24, citing government involvement in the administration of the sport. That episode raised questions about compliance with international standards that require member boards to operate independently.

A government source indicated that Eran Wickramaratne, an opposition politician and former investment banker, is likely to be appointed to head the interim setup, although no formal announcement has been made.

The ICC has been approached for comment on the latest developments.

(Agencies)