Wimbledon 2025: Alcaraz eyes third straight title as Sinner, Djokovic lead challenge

Alcaraz & Djokovic

Djokovic (L) and Alcaraz embrace during practice prior to The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 26.

Vivek Mishra
Jun 28, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
CARLOS ALCARAZ will look to win his third consecutive Wimbledon title this year, reinforcing his position as the leading player on all surfaces. Jannik Sinner, who lost to Alcaraz in a closely fought French Open final, heads to London hoping to reverse the result.

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic will also be in contention. At 38, this could be his best chance to win a record 25th Grand Slam title. Djokovic lost the last two Wimbledon finals to Alcaraz and will aim to reclaim the trophy at the All England Club.

With Andy Murray retiring, Jack Draper takes on the responsibility of leading British hopes. Other players in the mix include Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz, both chasing their first Grand Slam title and looking to break the recent dominance of Alcaraz and Sinner.

Alcaraz aims to join elite group with hat-trick

Alcaraz won the longest French Open final in the Open Era, maintaining his hold on the title. Between him and Sinner, they have won seven of the last eight majors. If Alcaraz wins this month, he will become only the fifth man in the Open Era to claim three straight Wimbledon titles. He would join Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, and Djokovic.

Wimbledon draw: Alcaraz opens against Fognini, Sabalenka faces qualifier

Adjusting to grass season

Transitioning from clay to grass is often difficult, but Alcaraz has adapted well. He described the shift as "enjoyment and suffering" in equal measure.

"It's a bit of everything," Alcaraz said. He improved his win-loss record on grass to 29-3 after winning the Queen’s Club title.

"Ultimately it's a surface we don't play many matches on each year, and you have to learn from every experience on it, from every match you play.

"Every player is different with a different style on grass. You have to keep learning and getting to know yourself ... even when the numbers are in your favour."

Sinner still adapting to grass

Although Sinner has achieved more success than Alcaraz on hard courts, his grass record remains mixed. He exited early at Halle after losing to Alexander Bublik and now heads to Wimbledon with limited preparation. Last year, he reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon.

Sinner, who served a three-month ban earlier this year for doping violations, said he needed rest before the Championships begin Monday.

"I gave it my all after the Roland Garros defeat, it wasn't easy. Despite everything, I'm happy enough," Sinner said. He had three championship points in the five-set French Open final loss to Alcaraz.

"I played two matches before Wimbledon, if there had been more, it would have been better. Now I've got to boost myself both mentally and physically, that takes a little time."

Djokovic hopes to bounce back

Novak Djokovic heads into Wimbledon after reaching the French Open semi-final in a year that has otherwise not lived up to his usual standards. He has not played any warm-up events on grass but remains a strong contender.

Djokovic is aiming to match Roger Federer’s eight Wimbledon titles and surpass Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slams.

"I'm going to do everything possible to get myself ready," Djokovic said after losing to Sinner in Paris.

"My best chances maybe to win another Grand Slam are Wimbledon, or a faster hard court, maybe Australia."

Zverev, Fritz and others look to challenge

World number three Alexander Zverev is also in the hunt, still chasing a maiden Grand Slam after three final losses. Taylor Fritz enters the tournament with momentum from winning in Stuttgart.

Others to watch include Daniil Medvedev, who finished runner-up in Halle, and Bublik, who defeated him there. Bublik’s unconventional playing style could pose a challenge for some top players over the next two weeks.

(With inputs from agencies)

