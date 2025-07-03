Taylor Fritz edges Gabriel Diallo in five-set battle to reach Wimbledon third round

Key points
American fifth seed Taylor Fritz battled past Canadian Gabriel Diallo in a five-set thriller to reach the third round of Wimbledon. Fritz won 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(0), 4-6, 6-3 in a contest that lasted over three hours. The match was completed under the roof on Court Number One, with play suspended on other courts for the night. Fritz had also been taken to five sets in the first round and once again showed grit to advance. The late-night win ensures the world number five remains in contention after a tough opening week at the All England Club.
Reuters