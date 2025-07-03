Taylor Fritz edges Gabriel Diallo in five-set battle to reach Wimbledon third round

A frustrated Sabalenka let out a scream when she failed to convert a breakpoint in the next game, but the 27-year-old quickly composed herself to force a tiebreak with a backhand winner on her next opportunity.

"That was a tough moment in the match," Sabalenka said.

"I was just trying to put the ball back on that side and then hope that I'd be able to break her back, because until that point, my returns weren't great enough to break her serve and I'm really glad everything clicked.

"I felt a bit better in that moment and I think that's why I was able to win the tiebreak and get the win in straight sets."

The three-times Grand Slam champion from Belarus, who has a golden opportunity to win her first Wimbledon title with several seeds losing early, led the tiebreak after a couple of errors from Bouzkova and wrapped up the set with a forehand winner.

An untimely error at the net by Bouzkova gifted Sabalenka the break in the fifth game of the second set and there was no looking back from there with the twice semi-finalist holding firm to close out the win.

Sabalenka said she was focused on avoiding the trapdoor after second seed Coco Gauff, number three Jessica Pegula, fifth seed Zheng Qinwen and number nine Paula Badosa were all sent packing in the first round.

"Honestly, it's very sad to see so many top players losing in the first round, but you're better off focusing on yourself and staying away from the results," Sabalenka added.

"Of course, you're going to know the overall picture, but it's better just to take it one step at a time and do your best every time you're out here competing.

"I hope there are no more upsets in this tournament."

Up next for Sabalenka is either local favourite Emma Raducanu or 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova.

Reuters