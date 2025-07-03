Skip to content
 
Taylor Fritz edges Gabriel Diallo in five-set battle to reach Wimbledon third round

The late-night win ensures the world number five remains in contention

Taylor Fritz

The match was completed under the roof on Court Number One

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 03, 2025
Key points

     
  • Taylor Fritz beat Gabriel Diallo 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(0), 4-6, 6-3.
    •  
  • The match lasted over three hours.
    •  
  • It was completed under the roof on Court One as other matches were suspended.
    •  
  • Fritz also played a five-setter in the first round.

American fifth seed Taylor Fritz battled past Canadian Gabriel Diallo in a five-set thriller to reach the third round of Wimbledon. Fritz won 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(0), 4-6, 6-3 in a contest that lasted over three hours. The match was completed under the roof on Court Number One, with play suspended on other courts for the night. Fritz had also been taken to five sets in the first round and once again showed grit to advance. The late-night win ensures the world number five remains in contention after a tough opening week at the All England Club.

wimbledon 2025tennistaylor fritz

