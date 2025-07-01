Skip to content
Who is Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle? All about the influencer reshaping tennis culture

Riddle has built a career as a full-time influencer and media personality

Taylor Fritz & Morgan Riddle

The couple met on the members-only dating app Raya during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 01, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Key points

  • Morgan Riddle is an influencer and media personality with over 1 million followers.
  • She is known for popularising tennis among younger audiences.
  • Riddle and Fritz met on the dating app Raya in 2020.
  • She regularly travels with Fritz on tour and featured in Netflix’s Break Point.
  • Riddle has collaborated with Wimbledon and launched tennis-themed products.

Morgan Riddle, often referred to as Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend, has become a recognised figure in the tennis world, thanks to her growing media presence and efforts to modernise the sport’s image. As Fritz continues to climb the ATP rankings, currently sitting at World No. 5, Riddle is frequently seen supporting him courtside, including at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships in London.

A social media influencer with a tennis mission

Riddle has built a career as a full-time influencer and media personality, gaining popularity on Instagram and TikTok for her lifestyle, fashion and behind-the-scenes tennis content. Her viral videos, including one that aimed to “make tennis cool again,” have drawn both praise and criticism.

In the now-famous clip, Riddle explained how tennis works, described the annual tournament schedule, and spoke about her life travelling with Fritz. While some fans were critical, Fritz publicly supported her efforts, saying: “I 100 percent agree with everything in that video. I think what she did was awesome for our sport.”

A strong relationship in the spotlight

The couple met on the members-only dating app Raya during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. At the time, Riddle had just relocated to Los Angeles. Their first date involved takeout sushi and a horror film at home — a setting dictated by the lockdown restrictions of the time.

Taylor Fritz & Morgan Riddle Riddle is frequently seen supporting him courtside, including at the 2025 WimbledonGetty Images

Despite busy schedules and constant travel, the couple have been together since 2020 and celebrated their three-year anniversary in June 2023. Riddle has said that maintaining their relationship takes teamwork and understanding, especially as they spend over 30 weeks a year on the road.

“We travel so well together,” she told PEOPLE magazine. “Both of us are very focused on what we’re doing… we’re very much immersed in each other, but also have our own things going on.”

From Minnesota to the global tennis stage

Riddle was raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in a hockey-loving household. Tennis was never part of her upbringing — in fact, she has joked about being “not athletic at all” and more involved in theatre and debate.

After studying English Language and Literature at Wagner College in New York, she entered the real estate sector before shifting to media and influencer marketing. She has since worked with outlets like the Food Network and Hollywire before committing full-time to content creation.

She has also worked as a model and in 2023 launched a tennis-themed jewellery line in collaboration with Lottie NYC.

Working with Wimbledon and growing tennis’ appeal

Riddle’s growing status within the sport led to a collaboration with Wimbledon in 2023, where she hosted a video series called Wimbledon Threads, interviewing fans about their fashion choices. She called the project a “huge” opportunity for being taken more seriously in the tennis world.

Taylor Fritz & Morgan RiddleShe has also used her platform to promote the sport among younger audiencesGetty Images

“To be recognised by a tournament of that prestige is just a big win for me,” she said. “That’s something that I’ve struggled with — especially with the older, more traditional tennis fan base.”

She has also used her platform to promote the sport among younger audiences, often sharing her travels to tournaments like the Laver Cup and the Nitto ATP Finals with her followers.

On screen and in the press

Riddle and Fritz both appeared in Netflix’s Break Point, the docuseries exploring professional tennis behind the scenes. Filmed by the creators of Formula 1: Drive to Survive, the show featured their journey and offered fans a glimpse into life on tour.

In August 2023, The New York Times profiled Riddle in an article titled The Most Famous Woman in Men’s Tennis, highlighting her unique position in the sport. She spoke about the pressures of public scrutiny, saying: “If his ranking had gone down, they’d say it’s my fault. The only time I really get nervous is when I see him getting nervous.”

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend continues to grow her profile

Morgan Riddle is an influencer and media personality with over 1 million followersGetty Images

As Taylor Fritz continues to perform at the highest level in men’s tennis, Morgan Riddle has carved out her own space within the sport. With a growing audience, strategic brand partnerships, and a shared goal of modernising tennis, she remains an influential figure in her own right, both on and off the court.

