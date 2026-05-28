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A tour of London through its best food markets

From Borough Market to Mercato Mayfair, here are some of the best food markets in London

UK street food destinations

London's best food markets

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Ritika Bhoora
By Ritika BhooraMay 28, 2026
Ritika Bhoora
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Highlights

  • London is a culinary melting pot of cuisines from around the world
  • The best way to experience this is through the city's many food market
  • Here are some of the best food markets in the national capital

London has rightfully earned its name as a melting pot of cultures. The city is home to roughly 270 nationalities, and its food scene allows you to eat your way across the globe without ever leaving the M25.

This is where you can find some of the best restaurants in the world serving close to 200 different national and regional cuisines.

And if you’re looking for a one stop solution to taste and try multiple different cuisines, the city’s food markets have a lot to offer. Here is a tour of London through its famous food markets for your next trip to the capital:

1. Borough Market

Borough Market is one of the most famous places for food in London. A tourist favourite, this market dates back to nearly 1000 years. With over a 100 different food stalls, stands, shops and restaurants, it's easy to feel overwhelmed with the choices available here.


street food experiences UK Borough Market, LondoniStock

From Italy’s hand-rolled pasta, and artisanal cheese, to mouth-watering dumplings, kaya toast and Nasi Goreng from Singapore, you can find cuisines from across the world in this one spot.

The most famous foods include the decadent Crème Brulée Doughnuts from Bread Ahead, the slow-roasted pork ciabatta sandwiches from The Black Pig, and viral chocolate-dipped English strawberries from Turnips.

2. Old Spitalfields Market

The Old Spitalfields market is a covered market in Spitalfields, in East London. Another tourist and local favourite, this market has been open for nearly 350 years.


foodie travel London Old Spitalfields Market, LondoniStock

It houses some of the best up and coming food, beauty and retail brands in London, from Grind Coffee and Chai guys to retail brands like Percival and Nobody’s child serving the young, vibrant community in the area.

Some must-try spots include the crispy pan-fried soup dumplings at Dumpling Shack, authentic Neapolitan pizza at Sud Italia, and build-your-own fruit crumbles at Humble Crumble

3. Mercato Mayfair

The Mercato Mayfair is set in the Grade I-listed St Mark's Church. The stained glass and grand architecture make this one of the most unique food markets in London.

Mercato Mayfair, LondoniStock

The food hall spans four floors, including an underground crypt bar and a scenic rooftop terrace.

Must-visit spots include Dez Amore for Italian pasta and gnocchi, Steamy & Co for fluffy, made-in-house bao buns and Badiani for rich, creamy Italian gelato.

4. Seven Dials Market

If you’re looking for something in the heart of London’s Covent Garden, Seven Dials Market is an excellent stop to catch up with friends over food and drinks.


Seven Dials Market, LondoniStock

The market houses 21 street food traders and two bars serving excellent food and drinks.

The food hall line-up includes some of the biggest names in London’s street food scene including Bleecker Burger, Bad Boy Pizza Society, and the world’s first cheese conveyor belt at Pick & Cheese.

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