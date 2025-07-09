Maria Sharapova defends Sabalenka, calls Wall Street Journal article 'lazy reporting'

Highlights:

Maria Sharapova criticises WSJ coverage of Aryna Sabalenka's Wimbledon practice



WSJ article suggested Sabalenka hits so hard she must train with men



Sharapova says the practice is standard in women’s tennis



Sabalenka says sessions with Djokovic and Sinner have improved her game



Sharapova challenges headline on Sabalenka

Maria Sharapova has called out the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) over its portrayal of world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka’s Wimbledon preparations, urging the publication to “do better”.

The 2004 Wimbledon champion took issue with an Instagram post by WSJ featuring a smiling Sabalenka under the caption: “The world No. 1 who hits so hard she practises against men.”

The caption was based on an article by reporter Joshua Robinson, which included the line: “The 27-year-old Sabalenka now crushes the ball so forcefully that she needs new practice partners. And, as it turns out, the right players for the job happen to be people she could never face in singles competition… That’s because they’re men.”

Sharapova responded by sharing the post with her 4.7 million Instagram followers and writing: “What is this headline and what is this article. You can do better @WSJ.”

Practising with men is standard, says Sharapova

The article in question described Sabalenka’s recent practice sessions with ATP stars Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, presenting them as a reflection of her unmatched power on court.

However, Maria Sharapova pointed out that using male hitting partners is routine practice for elite WTA players. Sabalenka has long worked with male practice partners, including her current coach Anton Dubrov, who originally joined her team in that role.

The same approach has been taken by top players including Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Sharapova herself, especially during Grand Slam tournaments.

Sabalenka values strategic, not just physical, training

Speaking after her first-round win, Sabalenka clarified that her training sessions with Djokovic and Sinner were not just about handling power but understanding the strategic aspects of the game.

“You see the different approach to the balls. You’re learning,” she said. “I think it really helped my tennis, to be honest. Now there are some balls that I used to struggle a little [with]. Right now, I kind of understand a little bit better how to adjust to those balls.”

Sabalenka said the opportunity to speak with Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam winner, has been particularly valuable. Their conversations have focused on mental preparation and tactical decision-making during high-pressure moments.

“One of the conversations went to managing energy. Another one about the mental part of the game. Then we had another conversation about mentally approaching those big finals,” she revealed.

She added that Djokovic had given her useful advice on returning serve, which she has since incorporated into her game. “Now he’s always making fun of me copying his return. I’m like, ‘Man, it’s working! I’m copying the best.’”

Sabalenka continues strong Wimbledon run

Aryna Sabalenka is through to the Wimbledon semi-finals for the third time in her career, having dropped just one set so far. In her quarter-final victory over Laura Siegemund, she converted eight out of 13 break points to secure a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 comeback win.

She will return to Centre Court on Thursday to face 13th seed Amanda Anisimova for a place in her first Wimbledon final.