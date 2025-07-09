Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Maria Sharapova defends Sabalenka, calls Wall Street Journal article 'lazy reporting'

The same approach has been taken by top players

Sharapova defends Sabalenka

The article in question described Sabalenka’s recent practice sessions

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 09, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Maria Sharapova criticises WSJ coverage of Aryna Sabalenka's Wimbledon practice
  • WSJ article suggested Sabalenka hits so hard she must train with men
  • Sharapova says the practice is standard in women’s tennis
  • Sabalenka says sessions with Djokovic and Sinner have improved her game

Sharapova challenges headline on Sabalenka

Maria Sharapova has called out the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) over its portrayal of world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka’s Wimbledon preparations, urging the publication to “do better”.

The 2004 Wimbledon champion took issue with an Instagram post by WSJ featuring a smiling Sabalenka under the caption: “The world No. 1 who hits so hard she practises against men.”

The caption was based on an article by reporter Joshua Robinson, which included the line: “The 27-year-old Sabalenka now crushes the ball so forcefully that she needs new practice partners. And, as it turns out, the right players for the job happen to be people she could never face in singles competition… That’s because they’re men.”

Sharapova responded by sharing the post with her 4.7 million Instagram followers and writing: “What is this headline and what is this article. You can do better @WSJ.”

Practising with men is standard, says Sharapova

The article in question described Sabalenka’s recent practice sessions with ATP stars Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, presenting them as a reflection of her unmatched power on court.

However, Maria Sharapova pointed out that using male hitting partners is routine practice for elite WTA players. Sabalenka has long worked with male practice partners, including her current coach Anton Dubrov, who originally joined her team in that role.

The same approach has been taken by top players including Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Sharapova herself, especially during Grand Slam tournaments.

Sabalenka values strategic, not just physical, training

Speaking after her first-round win, Sabalenka clarified that her training sessions with Djokovic and Sinner were not just about handling power but understanding the strategic aspects of the game.

“You see the different approach to the balls. You’re learning,” she said. “I think it really helped my tennis, to be honest. Now there are some balls that I used to struggle a little [with]. Right now, I kind of understand a little bit better how to adjust to those balls.”

Sabalenka said the opportunity to speak with Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam winner, has been particularly valuable. Their conversations have focused on mental preparation and tactical decision-making during high-pressure moments.

“One of the conversations went to managing energy. Another one about the mental part of the game. Then we had another conversation about mentally approaching those big finals,” she revealed.

She added that Djokovic had given her useful advice on returning serve, which she has since incorporated into her game. “Now he’s always making fun of me copying his return. I’m like, ‘Man, it’s working! I’m copying the best.’”

Sabalenka continues strong Wimbledon run

Aryna Sabalenka is through to the Wimbledon semi-finals for the third time in her career, having dropped just one set so far. In her quarter-final victory over Laura Siegemund, she converted eight out of 13 break points to secure a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 comeback win.

She will return to Centre Court on Thursday to face 13th seed Amanda Anisimova for a place in her first Wimbledon final.

maria sharapovaaryna sabalenkatenniswimbledon 2025

Related News

Cardi B wears blooming 3D flowers
Entertainment

Cardi B stuns in a 3D floral Rahul Mishra gown at Paris Couture Week

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa
Entertainment

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announce pregnancy in joint Instagram post

More For You

Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2025

Alcaraz had experienced occasional inconsistency in the first week of the tournament

Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz eases past Norrie to reach Wimbledon semi-finals

Highlights

  • Carlos Alcaraz defeats Britain’s Cameron Norrie in straight sets
  • Defending champion extends winning streak to 23 matches
  • Faces American Taylor Fritz next in the semi-finals

Alcaraz powers through quarter-final test

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) – Carlos Alcaraz had hinted that Cameron Norrie might pose a tricky challenge. And for a brief moment on Tuesday, it looked as though the defending Wimbledon champion could be in for an early scare.

The Spaniard found himself down 0-40 in his opening service game on Centre Court. But any suggestion of an upset quickly faded as Alcaraz surged to a dominant 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 victory — a performance that further cemented his status as the favourite to retain the title.

Keep ReadingShow less
Aryna Sabalenka Wimbledon 2025

The third set saw both players exchange small advantages as the momentum shifted repeatedly

Getty Images

Aryna Sabalenka survives Siegemund’s vintage challenge to reach Wimbledon semi-finals

Highlights

  • Aryna Sabalenka defeats Laura Siegemund in a three-set thriller
  • German veteran's slice-and-drop-shot game unsettles the top seed
  • Sabalenka to face Amanda Anisimova in the semi-finals

Sabalenka digs deep to progress

Aryna Sabalenka was pushed to the edge on Tuesday, enduring a three-hour test of patience and resilience before finally overpowering Laura Siegemund on Wimbledon’s Centre Court to book her place in the semi-finals.

The Belarusian, world number one, eventually broke free from Siegemund’s spellbinding tactics to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 and will now face American 13th seed Amanda Anisimova, who earlier beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, for a spot in Saturday’s final.

Keep ReadingShow less
Wimbledon 2025: Swiatek Overcomes McNally to Enter Third Round

The third round in 22 consecutive Grand Slams

Getty Images

Iga Swiatek rallies past McNally to reach Wimbledon third round

Summary

     
  • Swiatek battles back: Iga Swiatek overcame a shaky start to defeat American Caty McNally 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 and reach the third round at Wimbledon.
  • Early scare: McNally, ranked 208, came from 1-4 down to take the first set, capitalising on Swiatek’s struggles on grass.
  • Swift turnaround: Swiatek raised her aggression in the second set, dominating the rest of the match and losing just three more games.
  • Grand Slam consistency: The 23-year-old became only the third woman this century to reach the third round in 22 consecutive Grand Slams.
  • Familiar foe: Swiatek and McNally were former junior doubles partners, winning the French Open girls' title together in 2018.


Keep ReadingShow less
Novak Djokovic

His pursuit of a first Wimbledon title gathered pace

Getty Images

Novak Djokovic cruising as seeded players recover at Wimbledon

Summary

  • Sinner cruises through to third round
  • Draper stunned by inspired Cilic
  • Sixth-seeded Serbian swats aside home favourite Evans
  • Holder Krejcikova battles past American Dolehide
  • Rybakina and Swiatek both progress into third round

Novak Djokovic showed signs that he is easing into the old routine at Wimbledon as the seven-times champion sauntered into the third round on Thursday while Barbora Krejcikova also made it through as her title defence continued.

World number one Jannik Sinner also eased into round three as his pursuit of a first Wimbledon title gathered pace, the Italian thrashing Australia's Aleksandar Vukic 6-1 6-1 6-3.

Keep ReadingShow less
Taylor Fritz

The match was completed under the roof on Court Number One

Getty Images

Taylor Fritz edges Gabriel Diallo in five-set battle to reach Wimbledon third round

Key points

     
  • Taylor Fritz beat Gabriel Diallo 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(0), 4-6, 6-3.
    •  
  • The match lasted over three hours.
    •  
  • It was completed under the roof on Court One as other matches were suspended.
    •  
  • Fritz also played a five-setter in the first round.

American fifth seed Taylor Fritz battled past Canadian Gabriel Diallo in a five-set thriller to reach the third round of Wimbledon. Fritz won 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(0), 4-6, 6-3 in a contest that lasted over three hours. The match was completed under the roof on Court Number One, with play suspended on other courts for the night. Fritz had also been taken to five sets in the first round and once again showed grit to advance. The late-night win ensures the world number five remains in contention after a tough opening week at the All England Club.

Reuters

© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc