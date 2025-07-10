Skip to content
 
Amanda Anisimova stuns Aryna Sabalenka to reach maiden Wimbledon final

Anisimova upsets top seed Sabalenka at Wimbledon

Amanda Anisimova

The last American woman remaining in the draw

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 10, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Highlights

  • Amanda Anisimova defeats world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in three sets
  • The American advances to her first Grand Slam final
  • Sabalenka’s run of Grand Slam finals ends
  • Anisimova will face either Swiatek or Bencic on Saturday
  • With the win, Anisimova is projected to reach world No. 7

American tennis star Amanda Anisimova produced the biggest win of her career by defeating world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the semi-finals of Wimbledon on Thursday. The result sends the 23-year-old into her first Grand Slam final, where she will face either Iga Swiatek or Belinda Bencic on Saturday.

The contest on Centre Court lasted two hours and 37 minutes and was interrupted twice during the first set due to spectators feeling unwell in the heat. Despite the stoppages, both players maintained their focus in a match marked by intense rallies and shifting momentum.

Anisimova, currently ranked 12th, held her nerve in key moments. Although she was broken for the first time in the second set after leading 30-love, she regrouped in the deciding set. After losing her serve in the opening game, she immediately broke back and went on a run of three consecutive games to take control of the match.

Sabalenka’s defeat ends her streak of reaching the last two Grand Slam finals and marks her third straight Grand Slam loss to an American player this year, following defeats to Coco Gauff at Roland Garros and Madison Keys in Melbourne.

Anisimova, the last American woman remaining in the draw, is set to climb to a career-high world No. 7 following this result. Sabalenka will retain her No. 1 ranking for a 39th consecutive week despite the loss.

aryna sabalenkawimbledon 2025tennisamanda anisimova

Jannik Sinner

Sinner has now won an incredible 20 successive Tour-level matches

Getty Images

Jannik Sinner reaches Wimbledon semis after straight-sets win over Shelton

Highlights:

  • Jannik Sinner beat Ben Shelton 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-4 to reach his second Wimbledon semi-final.
    •  
  • The world No. 1 showed no signs of elbow trouble, bouncing back after his previous injury scare.
    •  
  • Sinner was clinical on key points, breaking Shelton late in the second and third sets.
    •  
  • He extended his winning streak to 20 straight matches against American players.
    •  
  • The 23-year-old will now face Novak Djokovic in a rematch of the 2023 semi-final.

    • World number one Jannik Sinner shrugged off any doubts about his injured elbow to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for the second time with a clinical defeat of powerful American 10th seed Ben Shelton on Wednesday.

    A high-octane contest on a muggy Court One was decided by slender margins with Italian Sinner seizing the few opportunities that came his way in ruthless fashion for a 7-6(2) 6-4 6-4 victory.

    Djokovic

    Djokovic dusted himself off and served out the victory

    Getty Images

    Novak Djokovic cruises past Cobolli for record 14th Wimbledon semi spot

    Highlights:

    • Djokovic beats Cobolli in four sets to reach last four
    • Serbian, seeking 25th Grand Slam title, next faces Sinner
    • Djokovic reaches record 14th Wimbledon singles semi-final

    Novak Djokovic was given an early scare but continued his bid for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon trophy and standalone 25th Grand Slam title by beating Italian Flavio Cobolli 6-7(6) 6-2 7-5 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals.

    The 38-year-old's fightback helped him reach a record 14th singles semi-final at the All England Club, where he will face top seed Jannik Sinner, with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or Taylor Fritz awaiting in the title clash.

    Iga Swiatek

    After years of nightmare outings at the spiritual home of lawn tennis,

    Getty Images

    Iga Swiatek storms into first Wimbledon semi-final after crushing win

    Highlights:

    • Swiatek completes full set of Grand Slam semi-final appearances
    • Polish eighth seed will meet Bencic in last four
    • Swiatek extends record over Samsonova to 5-0

    The balls kept on listening to Iga Swiatek on Wednesday as the Polish eighth seed walloped Liudmila Samsonova 6-2 7-5 to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time.

    After years of nightmare outings at the spiritual home of lawn tennis, Swiatek appears to have finally conquered her grasscourt demons as she said the "ball has been really listening" to her at Wimbledon this year.

    Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2025

    Alcaraz had experienced occasional inconsistency in the first week of the tournament

    Getty Images

    Carlos Alcaraz eases past Norrie to reach Wimbledon semi-finals

    Highlights

    • Carlos Alcaraz defeats Britain’s Cameron Norrie in straight sets
    • Defending champion extends winning streak to 23 matches
    • Faces American Taylor Fritz next in the semi-finals

    Alcaraz powers through quarter-final test

    LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) – Carlos Alcaraz had hinted that Cameron Norrie might pose a tricky challenge. And for a brief moment on Tuesday, it looked as though the defending Wimbledon champion could be in for an early scare.

    The Spaniard found himself down 0-40 in his opening service game on Centre Court. But any suggestion of an upset quickly faded as Alcaraz surged to a dominant 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 victory — a performance that further cemented his status as the favourite to retain the title.

    Aryna Sabalenka Wimbledon 2025

    The third set saw both players exchange small advantages as the momentum shifted repeatedly

    Getty Images

    Aryna Sabalenka survives Siegemund’s vintage challenge to reach Wimbledon semi-finals

    Highlights

    • Aryna Sabalenka defeats Laura Siegemund in a three-set thriller
    • German veteran's slice-and-drop-shot game unsettles the top seed
    • Sabalenka to face Amanda Anisimova in the semi-finals

    Sabalenka digs deep to progress

    Aryna Sabalenka was pushed to the edge on Tuesday, enduring a three-hour test of patience and resilience before finally overpowering Laura Siegemund on Wimbledon’s Centre Court to book her place in the semi-finals.

    The Belarusian, world number one, eventually broke free from Siegemund’s spellbinding tactics to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 and will now face American 13th seed Amanda Anisimova, who earlier beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, for a spot in Saturday’s final.

