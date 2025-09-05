Yuki Bhambri bows out of US Open after semifinal run

INDIA's Yuki Bhambri ended his campaign at the US Open men’s doubles with a semifinal finish, partnering Michael Venus. It was Bhambri’s best performance at a Grand Slam tournament.
The pair lost 7-6 (2) 6-7 (5) 4-6 to sixth seeds Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain.
Bhambri, 33, became the fourth Indian man in the Open era to reach a Grand Slam doubles semifinal, following Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Rohan Bopanna.
The Indian-New Zealand team had a strong run at Flushing Meadows, defeating several higher-seeded pairs on their way to the last four. Their wins included fourth seeds Tim Putz and Kevin Krawietz of Germany, and 11th seeds Rajeev Ram and Nikola Mektic.
"This has been a special week for me. To be playing at this level and in the semifinal of a Slam is a big moment," Bhambri said after the match. His run comes during a good phase for Indian tennis, with Rohan Bopanna also producing consistent results on the doubles circuit.
For Bhambri, who has faced multiple injuries in his career, the result marks an important step in his progress in doubles.
The semifinal finish will give Bhambri a boost in rankings and confidence for the rest of the season.
