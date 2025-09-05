Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Yuki Bhambri bows out of US Open after semifinal run

Bhambri, 33, became the fourth Indian man in the Open era to reach a Grand Slam doubles semifinal, following Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Rohan Bopanna.

Yuki Bhambri

The pair of Yuki Bhambri and New Zealand's Michael Venus lost 7-6 (2) 6-7 (5) 4-6 to sixth seeds Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury of UK. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeSep 05, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

INDIA's Yuki Bhambri ended his campaign at the US Open men’s doubles with a semifinal finish, partnering Michael Venus. It was Bhambri’s best performance at a Grand Slam tournament.

The pair lost 7-6 (2) 6-7 (5) 4-6 to sixth seeds Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain.

Bhambri, 33, became the fourth Indian man in the Open era to reach a Grand Slam doubles semifinal, following Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Rohan Bopanna.

The Indian-New Zealand team had a strong run at Flushing Meadows, defeating several higher-seeded pairs on their way to the last four. Their wins included fourth seeds Tim Putz and Kevin Krawietz of Germany, and 11th seeds Rajeev Ram and Nikola Mektic.

"This has been a special week for me. To be playing at this level and in the semifinal of a Slam is a big moment," Bhambri said after the match. His run comes during a good phase for Indian tennis, with Rohan Bopanna also producing consistent results on the doubles circuit.

For Bhambri, who has faced multiple injuries in his career, the result marks an important step in his progress in doubles.

The semifinal finish will give Bhambri a boost in rankings and confidence for the rest of the season.

(With inputs from agencies)

doubles tennisgrand slamtennisus openyuki bhambri

Related News

Rajasthan Royals lose coach Dravid ahead of 2026 IPL season
Cricket

Rajasthan Royals lose coach Dravid ahead of 2026 IPL season

Hasaranga Asia Cup squad
Cricket

Sri Lanka recall fit-again Hasaranga for Asia Cup

India's Ashwin eyes The Hundred after IPL retirement: report
Cricket

India's Ashwin eyes The Hundred after IPL retirement: report

Suryakumar to lead India, Gill named Asia Cup vice-captain
Featured

Suryakumar to lead India, Gill named Asia Cup vice-captain

More For You

Venus and Serena Williams

She says she wishes Serena would join her in competition once again

Getty Images

Venus Williams eyes DC Open return and hopes to reunite with Serena on court

Highlights

  • Venus Williams is set to return to professional tennis at the DC Open after more than a year.
  • She says she wishes Serena would join her in competition once again.
  • Serena, who retired in 2022, was recently seen hitting powerful shots in a training video.
  • Venus praised her sister’s enduring talent and technique.
  • The 45-year-old last played on the WTA Tour in March 2024.

Venus eyes return while reflecting on sister Serena’s enduring skill

Venus Williams, 45, will return to professional tennis at the DC Open this week, marking her first match since March 2024. Ahead of her comeback, she told reporters she wishes her sister Serena would join her on the court once more.

“The only thing that would make this better is if she was here,” Venus said, referencing their long history of competing side-by-side. “We always did everything together, so of course I miss her.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Sinner-Wimbledon-Trophy-Getty

Sinner said he was living his 'dream', receiving a loud reaction from the Centre Court crowd. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Sinner claims maiden Wimbledon crown, beats Alcaraz in final

Highlights:

  • Sinner becomes the first Italian man to win singles at the All England Club
  • Sinner avenges French Open loss, wins in four sets
  • Sinner and Alcaraz have now shared the last seven Grand Slam titles

Jannik Sinner beat Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday to win his first Wimbledon title and take revenge for his loss to the Spaniard in the French Open final.

Keep ReadingShow less
Iga Swiatek crushes Anisimova to claim historic Wimbledon title

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates with the trophy after winning the women's singles final against Amanda Anisimova of the US. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

Iga Swiatek crushes Anisimova to claim historic Wimbledon title

IGA SWIATEK took another stride towards tennis greatness by ruthlessly tearing apart American 13th seed Amanda Anisimova 6-0 6-0 and lifting her first Wimbledon trophy on Saturday (12).

The big occasion turned into a nightmare for Anisimova who became the first woman to lose a Wimbledon final by that painful scoreline since 1911 and the first to do so at any major since Steffi Graf routed Natasha Zvereva at the 1988 French Open.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sinner-Getty

Sinner, who has already won the US Open and Australian Open, will now face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Sinner thrashes Djokovic to reach first Wimbledon final

Highlights:

  • Sinner will face Carlos Alcaraz in a rematch of the French Open final
  • Djokovic admits physical struggles and injury played a role in defeat
  • Despite loss, Djokovic says he plans to return to Wimbledon next year

JANNIK SINNER defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the Wimbledon semi-final on Friday to reach his first final at the All England Club. The world number one won 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 and will face Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday’s final.

Keep ReadingShow less
​Alcaraz

Alcaraz has won 35 of his 38 matches on grass, including 20 in a row at Wimbledon since losing to Sinner in the fourth round in 2022.

Getty Images

Alcaraz beats Fritz to enter third straight Wimbledon final

Highlights:

  • Carlos Alcaraz defeated Taylor Fritz in four sets to reach his third Wimbledon final in a row.
  • The match was played in extreme heat, with on-court temperatures nearing 32 degrees Celsius.
  • Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 24 matches, the longest of his career.
  • He is aiming to become the fifth man in the Open era to win three straight Wimbledon titles.

CARLOS Alcaraz reached his third consecutive Wimbledon final on Friday with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) win over American fifth seed Taylor Fritz.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us