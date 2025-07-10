Skip to content
 
Jannik Sinner reaches Wimbledon semis after straight-sets win over Shelton

Sinner dropped two points on serve in the opening set

Jannik Sinner

Sinner has now won an incredible 20 successive Tour-level matches

Getty Images
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 10, 2025
Highlights:

  • Jannik Sinner beat Ben Shelton 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-4 to reach his second Wimbledon semi-final.
  • The world No. 1 showed no signs of elbow trouble, bouncing back after his previous injury scare.
  • Sinner was clinical on key points, breaking Shelton late in the second and third sets.
  • He extended his winning streak to 20 straight matches against American players.
  • The 23-year-old will now face Novak Djokovic in a rematch of the 2023 semi-final.

    • World number one Jannik Sinner shrugged off any doubts about his injured elbow to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for the second time with a clinical defeat of powerful American 10th seed Ben Shelton on Wednesday.

    A high-octane contest on a muggy Court One was decided by slender margins with Italian Sinner seizing the few opportunities that came his way in ruthless fashion for a 7-6(2) 6-4 6-4 victory.

    The 23-year-old Sinner, bidding to become the first Italian to win Wimbledon, will face seven-times champion Novak Djokovic, the man he lost to in the 2023 semis, in the last four on Friday.

    Sinner dropped two points on serve in the opening set but could make no impression on Shelton's booming delivery either before reeling off seven points to storm through the tiebreak.

    Shelton continued slugging it out with the three-time Grand Slam champion but the American faltered at 4-5 in the second set, Sinner taking control as he converted just his second break point opportunity of the contest.

    It was a repeat performance in the third set as Sinner applied the pressure in the 10th game and Shelton duly cracked, serving a double-fault before bashing a forehand long on match point after two hours and 19 minutes.

    Sinner has now won an incredible 20 successive Tour-level matches against American players and his last 15 sets against Shelton who must be sick of the sight of him.

    After Monday's lucky escape against Grigor Dimitrov who retired hurt when leading by two sets after Sinner had appeared to also suffer an elbow injury, this was business as usual for the man who has reached the last four Grand Slam semi-finals.

    "Of course, the feelings are definitely different. I'm very, very happy about today's performance," Sinner said.

    Sinner's suspect elbow was given a thorough test by the 140mph serving of Shelton, but apart from one moment in the second set he appeared untroubled by it.

    "When you are in a match with a lot of tension, you try to not think about it," he said.

    Reuters

