Carlos Alcaraz eases past Norrie to reach Wimbledon semi-finals

Highlights

Carlos Alcaraz defeats Britain’s Cameron Norrie in straight sets



Defending champion extends winning streak to 23 matches



Faces American Taylor Fritz next in the semi-finals



Alcaraz powers through quarter-final test

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) – Carlos Alcaraz had hinted that Cameron Norrie might pose a tricky challenge. And for a brief moment on Tuesday, it looked as though the defending Wimbledon champion could be in for an early scare.

The Spaniard found himself down 0-40 in his opening service game on Centre Court. But any suggestion of an upset quickly faded as Alcaraz surged to a dominant 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 victory — a performance that further cemented his status as the favourite to retain the title.

Commanding from the start

Despite rows of empty seats early on — with spectators still filtering back after Aryna Sabalenka’s lengthy quarter-final — Alcaraz wasted no time asserting his authority.

By the time the crowd returned to support the last British singles player standing, the second seed had already wrapped up the opening set in just 28 minutes, showcasing his signature mix of precision and power.

Norrie, unseeded and unconventional in his style, tried to push back. He even lifted his arms in mock celebration after holding serve late in the third set. But the result never looked in doubt.

Alcaraz, currently enjoying a 23-match winning streak, was a level above throughout.

Building momentum before facing Fritz

The Spaniard, now into his eighth Grand Slam semi-final, will face American Taylor Fritz next. The match will take place after a two-day break, in line with the All England Club’s scheduling.

With momentum on his side, Alcaraz suggested he would prefer to keep playing. When asked how he planned to spend his time off, one fan jokingly shouted a suggestion to return to Ibiza, where he had relaxed after his recent French Open win.

“We’ll try to switch off”

Smiling, Alcaraz responded with a more grounded plan.

“I might try to go to the city centre if I have time. I want to play some golf with my team which will be fun,” he said.

“What I’ve been doing so far has worked, so we’ll try to switch off together.”

Tuesday’s match marked the second time Alcaraz has faced a British opponent during this year’s Championships, having earlier beaten qualifier Oliver Tarvet in the second round. Interestingly, Tarvet had pushed the world number two more than Norrie managed to.

Too strong on grass

Norrie’s hopes of becoming just the third British man to defeat a defending Wimbledon champion ended early. After missing four break point opportunities in the second game, a double fault gifted Alcaraz a break, and a hesitant volley later allowed the Spaniard to strike a powerful dipping forehand that clipped the baseline.

While Alcaraz had experienced occasional inconsistency in the first week of the tournament, his latest showing confirmed that he is hitting top form as the business end approaches. The win marks his 34th from 37 matches played on grass.

“To play another semi-final here at Wimbledon is really special,” Alcaraz said. “I want to go as far as I can and I’m really happy with the level I played today against a really difficult player like Cam.”