Giorgio Locatelli joins Grace Dent for a fresh era of 'Celebrity MasterChef'

Highlights

Giorgio Locatelli has been announced as the new judge on Celebrity MasterChef

The Michelin-starred chef will join Grace Dent on the next celebrity series

Locatelli said it was "a real honour" to join the programme

The appointment follows a major reshuffle of the MasterChef judging line-up

A new partnership takes shape

Celebrity MasterChef is entering a new chapter with Michelin-starred chef Giorgio Locatelli joining Grace Dent as a judge on the BBC cooking competition.

The upcoming celebrity series, which has already been filmed, will mark Locatelli's first appearance on the UK version of the programme. He is no stranger to the MasterChef format, having previously appeared on the Italian edition of the show.

Announcing his new role, Locatelli described joining Celebrity MasterChef as "a real honour" and said he was looking forward to seeing how the celebrity contestants coped with the challenges in the kitchen.

Dent welcomed her new co-host, calling herself a long-time admirer of his work and describing him as a "fabulous addition" to the team. She also joked that his arrival would bring fresh glamour to the MasterChef kitchen.

A tougher test for celebrity contestants

Locatelli has already hinted that contestants can expect high standards.

Speaking on the Table Manners podcast, he admitted he may have played the role of "bad cop" during filming, explaining that he places great importance on organisation, cleanliness and discipline in the kitchen.

Reflecting on the competition, he noted that celebrities from the world of sport often adapted well to the strict time constraints, while those from entertainment backgrounds found the challenge of cooking against the clock more difficult.

Although the celebrity line-up has yet to be revealed, Locatelli said one contestant repeatedly surprised him with the quality of their cooking throughout the series.

A new chapter after a turbulent period

Locatelli's appointment comes during a period of significant change for the MasterChef franchise.

Former judge John Torode left the BBC following an allegation involving the use of a racist term, which was upheld in an independent investigation. Torode has said he has no recollection of the incident.

His departure followed the exit of former co-host Gregg Wallace after multiple misconduct complaints were upheld.

As a result, the judging panel has undergone a major overhaul. Dent stepped into Wallace's role on Celebrity MasterChef, while Anna Haugh was appointed to replace Torode on the main amateur series.

Now, with Locatelli joining Dent, the celebrity version of the competition is preparing for a fresh start, led by two of the food world's most recognisable voices.