Alcaraz wants a seat at the ‘big guys’ table after his fourth Grand Slam

Alcaraz struck 42 winners to Djokovic’s 26 over the course of the match. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Shailesh Solanki

“I don’t know what my limit is. I don’t want to think about it. I just want to keep enjoying my moment, just to keep dreaming,” Carlos Alcaraz said after overpowering Novak Djokovic on Sunday to win his second Wimbledon title.

Alcaraz defeated the seven-time champion 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) to secure his career’s fourth Grand Slam title.

The Spaniard has also become the youngest player to complete the French Open-Wimbledon double in the same year during the professional era.

However, Alcaraz just wants to keep enjoying playing tennis and see what the future brings to him. “So let’s see if at the end of my career it’s going to be 25, 30, 15, four (Slams). I don’t know. All I want to say is I want to keep enjoying and let’s see what the future brings to me,” Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz, who completely dominated the game with his all-round play, stressed that it was more important where he finished. “I want to sit at the same table as the big guys,” he said. “That’s my main goal. That’s my dream right now.”

Djokovic, who was aiming for a record 25th major, struggled to find his rhythm against Alcaraz on Centre Court. The 37-year-old Serb made uncharacteristic errors, and Alcaraz capitalised on them.

He broke Djokovic twice in the first set, including in a 14-minute opening game. Djokovic, playing in his 10th Wimbledon final and record-breaking 37th Grand Slam final, held serve to love to close the gap to 5-2 but netted the ball to hand Alcaraz the first set. The third-seed Spaniard repeated the feat in the second.

In the third set, Djokovic saved three Championship points once and it looked like we might see a comeback from the Serb, but Alcaraz was just too good and clinched the third set in the tie-breaker to win his second Grand Slam of the year after winning the French Open earlier.

Alcaraz, who had described Djokovic as “Superman” before the tournament, maintained his respect for the Serb, especially given Djokovic’s recent knee surgery. “I’m still believing that Novak is Superman because of what he has done in this tournament with surgery just a few weeks before the tournament began,” Alcaraz said. “It is amazing. It is unbelievable. Honestly, as I said on court, I was talking to my team that the work that Novak has done has been unbelievable.”

Alcaraz and world number one Jannik Sinner, 22, have won all three Grand Slams this year, indicating a shift in the balance of power in men’s tennis. The Spaniard noted the positive impact of having new champions. “I think it is good for tennis to have new faces winning the big things and fighting for the big tournaments,” he said. “I’m really glad to have him (Sinner) there. As I said many times, we have a really good rivalry, as young players that are coming up, fighting for these things as well. I think it’s great for the sport, for tennis, and I think for the players.”

Djokovic, despite the loss, remains determined to continue competing. “As far as coming back here, I would love to. I don’t have anything else in my thoughts right now that this is my last Wimbledon,” he said after his defeat. “I don’t have any limitations in my mind. I still want to keep going and play as long as I feel like I can play on this high level.”

Djokovic, who has seen his Australian Open title pass to Sinner and his French Open title to Alcaraz, plans to return to the French capital soon to try and win an elusive Olympic Games gold medal. After that, he will attempt to defend his US Open title in New York. “I have intentions to play the Olympic Games, hopefully have a chance to fight for a medal for my country,” he said. “On a completely different surface (clay) obviously, going back to the place where I got injured some weeks ago. Let’s see how physically and mentally I’m going to feel.”

Alcaraz’s rapid rise in men’s tennis is evident. His fourth Grand Slam triumph at the age of 21 puts him in elite company with Bjorn Borg, Boris Becker, and Mats Wilander. Alcaraz has now won three of the past five majors, joining these legends as the only men to claim four majors by the age of 21 or under. His achievement surpasses even Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal at the same age.

Alcaraz’s coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, once predicted that his compatriot would win 30 Grand Slams. With four already, he has a comfortable head start. Djokovic had only one Grand Slam title before celebrating his 22nd birthday, while Federer and Nadal had three and one respectively.

Alcaraz’s collection comprises the 2022 US Open, 2023 and 2024 Wimbledon titles, and the 2024 French Open. He is yet to lose a Slam final and is only the sixth man to win Roland Garros and Wimbledon back-to-back.

