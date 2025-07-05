Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

F1 qualifying time boost for Ferrari as Hamilton impresses at Silverstone 2025

The seven-time World Champion topped the time-sheets in Free Practice 1

F1 Silverstone 2025 qualifying

Lewis Hamilton is optimistic about Ferrari's chances at the 2025 British Grand Prix

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 05, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Key points

  • Lewis Hamilton topped FP1 and finished third in FP2 at Silverstone
  • Ferrari's pace encouraging despite rivals bringing major upgrades
  • Hamilton targeting strong weekend, focused on car improvements
  • Charles Leclerc also positive on Ferrari's race pace ahead of F1 qualifying time
  • Silverstone qualifying 2025 set to be highly competitive

Hamilton leads strong start for Ferrari at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton is optimistic about Ferrari's chances at the 2025 British Grand Prix following an encouraging performance during Friday practice at Silverstone. The seven-time World Champion topped the timesheets in Free Practice 1 and secured P3 in the afternoon session, marking one of his best Fridays since joining Ferrari earlier this year.

“It was a really good day,” said Hamilton. “Great to see the crowd. Amazing to be out on track in a Ferrari here at Silverstone.”

Competitive despite rivals’ upgrades

Hamilton noted that both McLaren and Red Bull introduced upgrades ahead of the Silverstone weekend, yet Ferrari remained competitive. “It’s pretty incredible and also with McLaren and Red Bull having upgrades, so for us to be in the mix still is really positive,” he said.

The British driver, who has nine career wins at Silverstone, believes that Ferrari’s pace offers promise ahead of Sunday’s race. “I definitely feel like we can dream of having a strong weekend,” he added. “Executing and putting it all together is another thing but I’ll prepare myself the best I can to make sure we get the best result.”

 F1 Silverstone 2025 qualifying Lewis Hamilton topped FP1 and finished third in FP2Getty Images

Hamilton finished fourth at the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend, equalling his best result for Ferrari so far. He stated he is becoming more comfortable in the SF-25 and continues to improve.

“I’m progressing a lot now with the car and much more comfortable knowing where it needs to be,” he said. “We still weren’t quite where we needed to be in FP2, but we know the changes we need to make.”

Leclerc confident in race pace

Charles Leclerc also showed strong form on Friday, finishing fourth in FP1 and second in FP2. While he acknowledged McLaren’s Lando Norris holds the edge in one-lap pace, Leclerc was confident about Ferrari’s race performance.

“McLaren is probably the car to beat at the moment,” he said. “But in race pace I was happy. I think we are very strong for Sunday. We’ve just got to find more in Qualifying.”

The Silverstone qualifying 2025 session is expected to be closely contested as teams aim to convert their practice form into pole position.

lewis hamiltonferrarisportsformula one

Related News

Brothers deny assaulting police during Manchester Airport brawl
News

Brothers deny assaulting police during Manchester Airport brawl

Aaradhya Bachchan
Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan praises Aishwarya Rai for raising Aaradhya without phone or social media

More For You

Mohammed Siraj 'loving the challenge' of leading India's attack

Mohammed Siraj in action. Reuters/Paul Childs

Mohammed Siraj 'loving the challenge' of leading India's attack

MOHAMMED SIRAJ said he "loved the challenge" of leading India's attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah after taking a six-wicket haul in the second Test against England at Edgbaston on Friday (4).

There was widespread criticism when India, who lost last week's series opener at Headingley, omitted outstanding spearhead quick Bumrah, the world's top-ranked Test bowler, from their team in Birmingham.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bengaluru youth train at Spurs

Kickstart players at at Tottenham Hotspur's training ground.

Bengaluru youth train at Spurs as part of development partnership

A GROUP of young footballers from Bengaluru trained at Tottenham Hotspur’s facilities in London this week as part of the club’s partnership with Kickstart FC.

The visit included technical training sessions delivered by Tottenham's Global Football Development coaches, health and nutrition workshops, and matches against grassroots teams in the UK. Former Spurs captain Ledley King conducted a coaching masterclass during the programme.

Keep ReadingShow less
Wimbledon 2025: Swiatek Overcomes McNally to Enter Third Round

The third round in 22 consecutive Grand Slams

Getty Images

Iga Swiatek rallies past McNally to reach Wimbledon third round

Summary

     
  • Swiatek battles back: Iga Swiatek overcame a shaky start to defeat American Caty McNally 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 and reach the third round at Wimbledon.
  • Early scare: McNally, ranked 208, came from 1-4 down to take the first set, capitalising on Swiatek’s struggles on grass.
  • Swift turnaround: Swiatek raised her aggression in the second set, dominating the rest of the match and losing just three more games.
  • Grand Slam consistency: The 23-year-old became only the third woman this century to reach the third round in 22 consecutive Grand Slams.
  • Familiar foe: Swiatek and McNally were former junior doubles partners, winning the French Open girls' title together in 2018.


Keep ReadingShow less
Akash-Deep-Getty

Akash Deep gave away 12 runs in his first over but returned to bowl a double-wicket maiden in his second. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

England in trouble after Gill’s double century and Akash Deep’s early strikes

INDIA captain Shubman Gill scored his first Test double century as India posted 587 in their first innings on the second day of the second Test against England at Edgbaston on Thursday. England were 77-3 at stumps, trailing by 510 runs.

Gill’s 269 was the foundation of India’s innings, before stand-in fast bowler Akash Deep removed two England batters in consecutive balls. Deep is playing in this match as Jasprit Bumrah, the world’s top-ranked Test bowler, is being rested. Bumrah is set to play only three of the five matches in this series due to a back injury.

Keep ReadingShow less
Novak Djokovic

His pursuit of a first Wimbledon title gathered pace

Getty Images

Novak Djokovic cruising as seeded players recover at Wimbledon

Summary

  • Sinner cruises through to third round
  • Draper stunned by inspired Cilic
  • Sixth-seeded Serbian swats aside home favourite Evans
  • Holder Krejcikova battles past American Dolehide
  • Rybakina and Swiatek both progress into third round

Novak Djokovic showed signs that he is easing into the old routine at Wimbledon as the seven-times champion sauntered into the third round on Thursday while Barbora Krejcikova also made it through as her title defence continued.

World number one Jannik Sinner also eased into round three as his pursuit of a first Wimbledon title gathered pace, the Italian thrashing Australia's Aleksandar Vukic 6-1 6-1 6-3.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc