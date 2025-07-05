F1 qualifying time boost for Ferrari as Hamilton impresses at Silverstone 2025

Key points
- Lewis Hamilton topped FP1 and finished third in FP2 at Silverstone
- Ferrari's pace encouraging despite rivals bringing major upgrades
- Hamilton targeting strong weekend, focused on car improvements
- Charles Leclerc also positive on Ferrari's race pace ahead of F1 qualifying time
- Silverstone qualifying 2025 set to be highly competitive
Hamilton leads strong start for Ferrari at Silverstone
Lewis Hamilton is optimistic about Ferrari's chances at the 2025 British Grand Prix following an encouraging performance during Friday practice at Silverstone. The seven-time World Champion topped the timesheets in Free Practice 1 and secured P3 in the afternoon session, marking one of his best Fridays since joining Ferrari earlier this year.
“It was a really good day,” said Hamilton. “Great to see the crowd. Amazing to be out on track in a Ferrari here at Silverstone.”
Competitive despite rivals’ upgrades
Hamilton noted that both McLaren and Red Bull introduced upgrades ahead of the Silverstone weekend, yet Ferrari remained competitive. “It’s pretty incredible and also with McLaren and Red Bull having upgrades, so for us to be in the mix still is really positive,” he said.
The British driver, who has nine career wins at Silverstone, believes that Ferrari’s pace offers promise ahead of Sunday’s race. “I definitely feel like we can dream of having a strong weekend,” he added. “Executing and putting it all together is another thing but I’ll prepare myself the best I can to make sure we get the best result.”
Lewis Hamilton topped FP1 and finished third in FP2Getty Images
Hamilton finished fourth at the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend, equalling his best result for Ferrari so far. He stated he is becoming more comfortable in the SF-25 and continues to improve.
“I’m progressing a lot now with the car and much more comfortable knowing where it needs to be,” he said. “We still weren’t quite where we needed to be in FP2, but we know the changes we need to make.”
Leclerc confident in race pace
Charles Leclerc also showed strong form on Friday, finishing fourth in FP1 and second in FP2. While he acknowledged McLaren’s Lando Norris holds the edge in one-lap pace, Leclerc was confident about Ferrari’s race performance.
“McLaren is probably the car to beat at the moment,” he said. “But in race pace I was happy. I think we are very strong for Sunday. We’ve just got to find more in Qualifying.”
The Silverstone qualifying 2025 session is expected to be closely contested as teams aim to convert their practice form into pole position.