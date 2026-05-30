Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman set sail together for new Disney+ sports documentary

Highlights

Deadpool & Wolverine co-stars reunite for an untitled Disney+ docuseries

Series will follow SailGP's BONDS Flying Roos Australian team, co-owned by the actors

Olympic champion Tom Slingsby leads the team at the centre of the project

Rob McElhenney joins as executive producer

A new partnership after Deadpool & Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are teaming up again following the success of Deadpool & Wolverine, but their latest collaboration will take them from the superhero universe to the world of elite sailing.

Disney+ has commissioned an untitled documentary series focused on SailGP's BONDS Flying Roos Australian team, which is jointly owned by the two actors. The project is being produced by Reynolds' Maximum Effort alongside Eureka Productions, in partnership with SailGP and the Australian team.

Inside one of sport's fastest competitions

The series will follow the BONDS Flying Roos as they compete in SailGP, a global championship known for its high-speed races close to shore. Teams compete in identical 50-foot catamarans capable of reaching speeds of up to 100km/h.

According to Disney+, the documentary will combine behind-the-scenes access with the drama of competition, offering viewers a closer look at the demands of one of the world's most challenging sporting environments.

Reynolds and Jackman promise action and perhaps pirates

In a joint statement, Reynolds and Jackman joked about returning to work together so soon after Deadpool & Wolverine.

“This is our first collaboration since Deadpool and Wolverine and we once again anticipate action, comedy, heart but with a lot more water. And (fingers crossed) pirates. We hope there's pirates in SailGP,” they said.

Tom Slingsby and the Flying Roos in focus

The Australian team is led by driver and chief executive Tom Slingsby, one of sailing's most decorated figures. Slingsby is an Olympic gold medallist, an America's Cup winner and a three-time SailGP champion.

The series is expected to explore both the competitive pressure of the championship and the strong team culture that underpins the Flying Roos, highlighting the trust and camaraderie required to succeed at the highest level.

Familiar names behind the camera

Brent Hodge will direct and serve as showrunner on the project.

Actor and producer Rob McElhenney has also joined as an executive producer through his More Better Productions banner. McElhenney is already a close collaborator of Reynolds through their co-ownership of Wrexham AFC and the acclaimed sports documentary series Welcome to Wrexham, which he executive produces.

The untitled docuseries will stream exclusively on Disney+ internationally.