Ryan Reynolds’ 'Deadpool' to appear in 'Avengers: Doomsday' while Robert Downey Jr returns as Doctor Doom

Highlights:

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, but not as an Avenger.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed his role after Reynolds teased it on Instagram.

The film will release on 18 December 2026, with Robert Downey Jr. returning as Doctor Doom.

Wolverine and other X-Men characters are still expected, though not officially confirmed.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is preparing for its biggest crossover since Avengers: Endgame, and Ryan Reynolds has just reignited fan excitement. After weeks of speculation, reports now confirm that Deadpool will feature in Avengers: Doomsday. However, unlike Thor, Doctor Strange, or Spider-Man, Wade Wilson won’t be lining up with the Avengers team.

The news follows a cryptic Instagram post from Reynolds showing the Avengers “A” marked with Deadpool-style graffiti, fuelling speculation that Marvel’s most unpredictable hero would return.

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday Getty Images





Why isn’t Deadpool part of the Avengers lineup?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Deadpool will indeed be part of Avengers: Doomsday, but not as an Avenger. Sources suggest his role will remain separate from Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, keeping in line with his outsider persona.

This approach also makes sense from a storytelling perspective. Deadpool’s chaotic nature and fourth-wall-breaking humour are very different from the tone of the Avengers franchise, making him better suited as a wildcard in the multiverse narrative rather than a core team member.

Reynolds himself has previously joked that Deadpool’s story would “end” if he ever became an Avenger, calling it Wade Wilson’s ultimate dream-come-true scenario.





What role will Deadpool play in Avengers: Doomsday?

While Marvel Studios has not revealed plot details, industry insiders suggest that Deadpool may link the Avengers with the X-Men and multiverse storylines. His last film, Deadpool & Wolverine, grossed over £1 billion (₹10,500 crore) worldwide, making him one of Marvel’s most profitable characters.

Given that the graffiti symbol Reynolds shared resembles the “Void’s Resistance” logo from Deadpool & Wolverine, fans believe his new mission could tie directly into Avengers: Doomsday.

The film’s confirmed villain, Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, will unite the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and possibly the X-Men against his multiverse army. Deadpool’s ability to jump between realities makes him an essential player in the upcoming conflict.





Will Wolverine return alongside Deadpool?

One of the biggest fan questions is whether Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will appear in Avengers: Doomsday. The ending of Deadpool & Wolverine teased the duo continuing their adventures together, suggesting that Logan’s return is highly possible.

So far, Marvel has kept Wolverine’s involvement secret, but Reynolds’ confirmed role increases the chances of Jackman joining him. Channing Tatum has also been confirmed to reprise Gambit, adding to speculation that Doombreaker (the rumoured multiverse resistance lineup) could be forming on screen.





When will Avengers: Doomsday release?

Marvel Studios has shifted its release calendar several times, but Avengers: Doomsday is now scheduled for 18 December 2026. Originally planned for May 2026, the delay pushed Avengers: Secret Wars to December 2027.

The film is currently in production in London, and while Marvel has kept set leaks under tight control, occasional images have hinted at large-scale battle sequences and surprising team-ups.





Why Deadpool’s return matters for the MCU

Since Endgame, Marvel has struggled to replicate its earlier momentum. Many fans and critics argue that the franchise has become fragmented, with too many storylines running at once. Bringing in Deadpool, a proven box-office powerhouse, signals Marvel’s attempt to restore confidence and unify audiences ahead of Phase Six’s finale.

Reynolds’ Deadpool is not just a comedic addition; he’s a bridge between Marvel’s different universes, from Fox’s X-Men to the Disney-led Avengers and Fantastic Four. His presence ensures Avengers: Doomsday will appeal to both long-time fans and new audiences.