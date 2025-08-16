Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Ryan Reynolds’ 'Deadpool' to appear in 'Avengers: Doomsday' while Robert Downey Jr returns as Doctor Doom

Deadpool will appear in the 2026 Marvel epic but remain separate from the Avengers team while Wolverine’s return remains uncertain.

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds teases Deadpool’s Avengers connection with graffiti artwork on Instagram

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 16, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, but not as an Avenger.
  • The Hollywood Reporter confirmed his role after Reynolds teased it on Instagram.
  • The film will release on 18 December 2026, with Robert Downey Jr. returning as Doctor Doom.
  • Wolverine and other X-Men characters are still expected, though not officially confirmed.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is preparing for its biggest crossover since Avengers: Endgame, and Ryan Reynolds has just reignited fan excitement. After weeks of speculation, reports now confirm that Deadpool will feature in Avengers: Doomsday. However, unlike Thor, Doctor Strange, or Spider-Man, Wade Wilson won’t be lining up with the Avengers team.

The news follows a cryptic Instagram post from Reynolds showing the Avengers “A” marked with Deadpool-style graffiti, fuelling speculation that Marvel’s most unpredictable hero would return.

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool confirmed for Avengers: DoomsdayGetty Images


Why isn’t Deadpool part of the Avengers lineup?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Deadpool will indeed be part of Avengers: Doomsday, but not as an Avenger. Sources suggest his role will remain separate from Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, keeping in line with his outsider persona.

This approach also makes sense from a storytelling perspective. Deadpool’s chaotic nature and fourth-wall-breaking humour are very different from the tone of the Avengers franchise, making him better suited as a wildcard in the multiverse narrative rather than a core team member.

Reynolds himself has previously joked that Deadpool’s story would “end” if he ever became an Avenger, calling it Wade Wilson’s ultimate dream-come-true scenario.


What role will Deadpool play in Avengers: Doomsday?

While Marvel Studios has not revealed plot details, industry insiders suggest that Deadpool may link the Avengers with the X-Men and multiverse storylines. His last film, Deadpool & Wolverine, grossed over £1 billion (₹10,500 crore) worldwide, making him one of Marvel’s most profitable characters.

Given that the graffiti symbol Reynolds shared resembles the “Void’s Resistance” logo from Deadpool & Wolverine, fans believe his new mission could tie directly into Avengers: Doomsday.

The film’s confirmed villain, Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, will unite the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and possibly the X-Men against his multiverse army. Deadpool’s ability to jump between realities makes him an essential player in the upcoming conflict.


Will Wolverine return alongside Deadpool?

One of the biggest fan questions is whether Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will appear in Avengers: Doomsday. The ending of Deadpool & Wolverine teased the duo continuing their adventures together, suggesting that Logan’s return is highly possible.

So far, Marvel has kept Wolverine’s involvement secret, but Reynolds’ confirmed role increases the chances of Jackman joining him. Channing Tatum has also been confirmed to reprise Gambit, adding to speculation that Doombreaker (the rumoured multiverse resistance lineup) could be forming on screen.


When will Avengers: Doomsday release?

Marvel Studios has shifted its release calendar several times, but Avengers: Doomsday is now scheduled for 18 December 2026. Originally planned for May 2026, the delay pushed Avengers: Secret Wars to December 2027.

The film is currently in production in London, and while Marvel has kept set leaks under tight control, occasional images have hinted at large-scale battle sequences and surprising team-ups.


Why Deadpool’s return matters for the MCU

Since Endgame, Marvel has struggled to replicate its earlier momentum. Many fans and critics argue that the franchise has become fragmented, with too many storylines running at once. Bringing in Deadpool, a proven box-office powerhouse, signals Marvel’s attempt to restore confidence and unify audiences ahead of Phase Six’s finale.

Reynolds’ Deadpool is not just a comedic addition; he’s a bridge between Marvel’s different universes, from Fox’s X-Men to the Disney-led Avengers and Fantastic Four. His presence ensures Avengers: Doomsday will appeal to both long-time fans and new audiences.

marvel cinematic universerobert downey jrryan reynoldswolverineavengers doomsday

Related News

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

Parle Patel: British‑Indian Reframes Big Screen Identity
Entertainment

Parle Patel’s great Gujarati leap: How the entertainer brought British-Indian identity to the big screen

More For You

Sophie Turner kissing Kit Harington

Sophie Turner admitted kissing Harington felt “vile” despite their strong sibling bond from Game of Thrones

Getty Images

Sophie Turner says kissing Kit Harington in 'The Dreadful' was worse than filming with rats and cockroaches

Highlights:

  • Sophie Turner revealed kissing Kit Harington in their new gothic horror The Dreadful was “vile.”
  • The actors spent eight seasons as siblings Sansa Stark and Jon Snow on Game of Thrones.
  • Turner, who is also a producer on the film, suggested Harington for the role despite their sibling-like bond.
  • The film has yet to receive an official release date but features Turner, Harington, Marcia Gay Harden, and Laurence O’Fuarain.

Sophie Turner has admitted that kissing her Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington for their new gothic horror film The Dreadful was far from romantic. Speaking during her recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress said the scene was so uncomfortable that both she and Harington were “retching.”

Turner, who played Sansa Stark across eight seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones, explained that while she and Harington have not shared the screen since 2019, their sibling-like relationship remained intact. That history made their romantic scenes in The Dreadful especially challenging.

Keep ReadingShow less
Urvashi Pathania

Urvashi Pathania reveals how a childhood bleaching memory shaped her haunting short Skin on colourism

Getty Images

Exclusive: ‘Skin’ filmmaker Urvashi Pathania reveals how a childhood bleaching memory inspired her horror on colourism

Highlights

  • Skin confronts colourism through horror, transforming memory into a grotesque clinic where melanin is harvested as a commodity.
  • Urvashi Pathania recalls her earliest memory of being bleached at nine after relatives said her dark skin would affect marriage prospects.
  • The film frames colourism as an “economic horror,” linking beauty standards to exploitation and resource plunder.
  • Skin was workshopped at the prestigious Sundance Labs and is being developed into a feature-length project.
  • Pathania believes horror is the most visceral way to capture inherited prejudice and social cruelty.
  • Full interview and the complete video are available on the Eastern Eye YouTube channel.

When filmmaker Urvashi Pathania talks about her short film Skin, her words carry the same sharpness and intimacy as the story itself. The short film leaves audiences equally unsettled and haunted. It’s not merely genre horror but a brave examination of colourism, where a personal wound becomes a grotesque clinic that harvests melanin as a commodity. In this Eastern Eye exclusive, Pathania discusses the origins and inspirations behind her film.

Filmmaker Urvashi Pathania opens up about the childhood memory that inspired her acclaimed short film Skin Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Sean Kingston fraud

Kingston contacted victims via social media

Getty Images

Rapper Sean Kingston sentenced to prison over £740k fraud scheme

Highlights:

  • Rapper Sean Kingston sentenced to three and a half years in US federal prison.
  • Fraud scheme, run with his mother, involved luxury goods worth more than £740,000.
  • Items included designer watches, furniture, a 232-inch LED TV and a bulletproof Cadillac Escalade.
  • Kingston apologised in court; his mother was jailed for five years in July.
  • Text messages showed the pair discussing fake payment receipts.

Conviction and sentencing

Rapper Sean Kingston has been sentenced to three and a half years in a US federal prison for his role in a fraud scheme worth over £740,000.

The Jamaican-American singer, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, was convicted earlier this year alongside his mother, Janice Turner, of wire fraud. Prosecutors said they exploited Kingston’s celebrity status to obtain luxury items without paying for them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sholay

Sholay turns 50 with global 4K comeback and untold stories

Instagram/rameshsippy47

10 unforgettable ways 'Sholay' still burns bright at 50

Highlights

  • Sholay marks its 50th anniversary on August 15, 2025, with global celebrations and a restored 4K release.
  • The North American 4K premiere will take place at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.
  • Rarely seen original ending, where Thakur kills Gabbar, unveiled after decades.
  • UK audiences get a live musical tour recreating Sholay’s iconic songs and scenes.
  • Behind-the-scenes stories reveal casting twists, on-set mischief, and shocking pay gaps.

Some films age. Sholay refuses to.

Keep ReadingShow less
women-led Bollywood films

Bollywood’s most inspiring women-led films to stream this Independence Day

getty images

8 powerful women-led Bollywood films to watch this Independence Day

Highlights

  • Yami Gautam shines in dual roles in A Thursday and Article 370
  • Deepika Padukone delivers a fierce performance as an Air Force officer in Fighter
  • Alia Bhatt’s Raazi portrays a young spy’s patriotic sacrifice during the 1971 war
  • Priyanka Chopra’s Mary Kom celebrates the journey of India’s boxing legend
  • Kangana Ranaut plays strong roles in Tejas and Manikarnika
  • Sonam Kapoor brings to life the heroic story of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot

From A Thursday to Fighter, some of Bollywood’s most unforgettable patriotic and inspirational films have been led by women who delivered performances that left a lasting impact. These films inspire courage, celebrate determination, and tell stories of women who rise above all odds.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us