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England beat India by six wickets to seal T20I series

Alice Capsey scores 82 and Heather Knight remains unbeaten on 70

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Heather Knight and Alice Capsey of England interact during the 3rd Women's Vitality IT20 match between England and India at The Cooper Associates County Ground on June 02, 2026 in Taunton, England.

(Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJun 03, 2026
Pramod Thomas

Pramod Thomas is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye, where he covers British Asian affairs and key developments in UK politics and business. With two decades of journalism experience, his areas of interest include business, international affairs, current events, arts and culture. 

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Highlights

  • England chased 181 to win by six wickets and seal the three-match series 2-1
  • Alice Capsey made 82 and Heather Knight an unbeaten 70 in a 137-run fourth-wicket partnership
  • Harmanpreet Kaur scored 56 as India posted 180-5 after being sent in to bat

ALICE CAPSEY's 82 and Heather Knight's unbeaten 70 helped England secure a six-wicket win over India in the third and final Women's T20I on Tuesday (2) and clinch the series 2-1.

England chased down India's 180-5, reaching 184-4 in 18.3 overs. It was England's second-highest successful chase in Women's T20Is.

The hosts were in trouble early after losing Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Amy Jones inside the powerplay, slipping to 38-3.

Pacer Kranti Goud, recalled to the side, made the early breakthroughs. Wyatt-Hodge was bowled by a delivery that moved back into the stumps, while Jones also fell cheaply.

Capsey and Knight turned the match around

Capsey and Knight then turned the match around with a fourth-wicket partnership of 137 from 76 balls.

Capsey struck nine fours and three sixes in her 43-ball innings, reaching her half-century from 27 deliveries. After getting to fifty, she increased the scoring rate, taking 16 runs from an over by left-arm spinner Sree Charani that included a four and two sixes.

Knight played a supporting role early on before accelerating. Her unbeaten 70 came from 42 balls and included 10 fours. She mixed conventional shots with reverse sweeps and upper cuts as England took control of the chase.

Capsey was dismissed by Arundhati Reddy with only six runs still required, but the result was already beyond India's reach.

Earlier, India posted 180-5 after captain Harmanpreet Kaur made 56 from 40 balls. Deepti Sharma contributed 32 from 24 balls and shared a 67-run fifth-wicket stand with her skipper.

India lost openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana early, but Yastika Bhatia (32 off 18 balls) and Jemimah Rodrigues (29 off 19) kept the scoring rate high as the visitors reached 57-2 at the end of the powerplay.

Harmanpreet started cautiously before finding her rhythm and brought up her 17th T20I half-century from 38 balls. It was also her first T20I fifty against England.

India's total proved competitive, but England's recovery from 38-3, led by Capsey and Knight, ensured the hosts completed the chase and secured the series.

(with inputs from PTI)

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