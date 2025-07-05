Skip to content
 
Abhishek Bachchan praises Aishwarya Rai for raising Aaradhya without phone or social media

The actor praises his wife’s selfless parenting and says their daughter is growing into a thoughtful young woman.

Aaradhya Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan says Aishwarya Rai is fully responsible for Aaradhya’s upbringing

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 05, 2025
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
Quick highlights:

  • Abhishek Bachchan credits Aishwarya Rai for taking the lead in daughter Aaradhya’s upbringing.
  • Says Aaradhya, now 13, has no phone and stays away from social media.
  • Calls Aishwarya “selfless” for prioritising parenting over everything else.
  • Slams online gossip surrounding their marriage as baseless and insensitive.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has dismissed recent speculation around his marriage with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, instead shining a light on her unwavering dedication as a mother. In a recent chat, he spoke warmly about their 13-year-old daughter Aaradhya, revealing that she neither owns a mobile phone nor uses social media, something he attributes to Aishwarya’s hands-on parenting.

 Aaradhya Bachchan  Aaradhya Bachchan has no access to social media or a personal phoneGetty Images


Aishwarya Rai's parenting praised as ‘selfless and devoted’

Speaking in an interview, Abhishek was full of admiration for how Aishwarya has raised their daughter. "I have to give credit entirely to Aishwarya. I go out and work, but she does all the heavy lifting when it comes to Aaradhya. She’s incredibly selfless,” he said. According to him, Aishwarya’s decision to put her daughter's well-being above everything else has shaped Aaradhya into a grounded young person.

 Aaradhya Bachchan no phone Abhishek Bachchan calls Aishwarya a devoted mother and partnerGetty Images


Aaradhya has no phone, no social media — by choice and design

In an era when most teenagers are glued to their screens, Aaradhya stands out. “She doesn’t have a phone. She’s not on any social media. She’s being raised to be thoughtful and aware,” Abhishek said. He also acknowledged that while Aishwarya plays the larger parenting role, Aaradhya herself deserves credit for the person she’s becoming, calling her a “wonderful little lady” who brings joy and pride to the family.

 Aaradhya Bachchan no phone Aaradhya is now taller than Aishwarya says Abhishek in candid interviewGetty Images


Responds to rumours, says online chatter can be hurtful

For months, the internet has been buzzing with speculation about a rift between Abhishek and Aishwarya. Without naming any specific rumours, Abhishek expressed frustration with how quickly false stories gain traction. “People sit behind their screens and type things without realising they’re talking about real lives. It’s very easy to be nasty online,” he shared during a media interaction.

 Aaradhya Bachchan no phone Aishwarya Rai often seen with daughter Aaradhya at public eventsGetty Images


‘She’s taller than Aishwarya now’: a proud dad reflects

Recalling the night Aaradhya was born, Abhishek fondly mentioned how she once fit in the crook of his arm. “She’s taller than Aishwarya now,” he said with a smile, adding that the happiness of coming home to a healthy family is what matters most to him today.

abhishek bachchancelebrity familiesparentingaishwarya rai bachchan

