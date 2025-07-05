Abhishek Bachchan praises Aishwarya Rai for raising Aaradhya without phone or social media

Quick highlights:

Abhishek Bachchan credits Aishwarya Rai for taking the lead in daughter Aaradhya’s upbringing.

Says Aaradhya, now 13, has no phone and stays away from social media.

Calls Aishwarya “selfless” for prioritising parenting over everything else.

Slams online gossip surrounding their marriage as baseless and insensitive.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has dismissed recent speculation around his marriage with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, instead shining a light on her unwavering dedication as a mother. In a recent chat, he spoke warmly about their 13-year-old daughter Aaradhya, revealing that she neither owns a mobile phone nor uses social media, something he attributes to Aishwarya’s hands-on parenting.

Aaradhya Bachchan has no access to social media or a personal phone Getty Images





Aishwarya Rai's parenting praised as ‘selfless and devoted’

Speaking in an interview, Abhishek was full of admiration for how Aishwarya has raised their daughter. "I have to give credit entirely to Aishwarya. I go out and work, but she does all the heavy lifting when it comes to Aaradhya. She’s incredibly selfless,” he said. According to him, Aishwarya’s decision to put her daughter's well-being above everything else has shaped Aaradhya into a grounded young person.

Abhishek Bachchan calls Aishwarya a devoted mother and partner Getty Images





Aaradhya has no phone, no social media — by choice and design

In an era when most teenagers are glued to their screens, Aaradhya stands out. “She doesn’t have a phone. She’s not on any social media. She’s being raised to be thoughtful and aware,” Abhishek said. He also acknowledged that while Aishwarya plays the larger parenting role, Aaradhya herself deserves credit for the person she’s becoming, calling her a “wonderful little lady” who brings joy and pride to the family.

Aaradhya is now taller than Aishwarya says Abhishek in candid interview Getty Images





Responds to rumours, says online chatter can be hurtful

For months, the internet has been buzzing with speculation about a rift between Abhishek and Aishwarya. Without naming any specific rumours, Abhishek expressed frustration with how quickly false stories gain traction. “People sit behind their screens and type things without realising they’re talking about real lives. It’s very easy to be nasty online,” he shared during a media interaction.

Aishwarya Rai often seen with daughter Aaradhya at public events Getty Images





‘She’s taller than Aishwarya now’: a proud dad reflects

Recalling the night Aaradhya was born, Abhishek fondly mentioned how she once fit in the crook of his arm. “She’s taller than Aishwarya now,” he said with a smile, adding that the happiness of coming home to a healthy family is what matters most to him today.