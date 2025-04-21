Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan shuts down divorce rumours with anniversary post

On 20th April, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan quietly acknowledged her 18th wedding anniversary with Abhishek Bachchan by sharing a photo on Instagram. The image featured the couple with their daughter Aaradhya, all dressed in white and smiling for a casual selfie. Aishwarya kept the caption simple, posting only a white heart emoji.

The post caught attention not just because of the milestone it celebrated, but also because it was the first public image of the couple together in months. Rumours of a possible split had been doing the rounds, especially after their limited appearances together at recent events. However, the anniversary post and a few recent family outings seemed to push those whispers aside, at least for now.





Social media was quick to react. Fans flooded the comments with relief, admiration, and well-wishes. One follower cheekily noted how Abhishek’s glasses matched Aishwarya’s lipstick, while others expressed joy at seeing the trio in one frame again.

Speculation around the couple’s relationship grew earlier this year when they attended events separately, including Anant Ambani’s wedding festivities. The gossip escalated after Abhishek liked a post referring to divorce, though neither of them addressed the matter publicly.

In recent weeks, however, they’ve been spotted together more often. Earlier this month, they attended a family wedding in Pune, where a video showed them dancing together to Kajra Re, a song that originally featured the duo and Amitabh Bachchan in Bunty Aur Babli.





Aishwarya and Abhishek first worked together in Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, but it was during Umrao Jaan and Dhoom 2 that their connection deepened. Their engagement followed soon after, with Abhishek reportedly proposing in New York using a prop ring from Guru. They married in 2007 and became parents to Aaradhya in 2011.

While Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II, Abhishek’s most recent appearance was in Be Happy, a father-daughter drama on Prime Video. He’ll next be seen in the ensemble comedy Housefull 5.

Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Aaradhya share a joyous moment, silencing split rumours Getty Images





The anniversary post didn’t come with a captioned declaration or long message. But in its simplicity, it said what it needed to: still here, still together.