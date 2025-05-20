Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives at Cannes 2025 with daughter Aaradhya in style as fans celebrate her return

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has once again touched down in France for the Cannes Film Festival, and this time, as always, her daughter Aaradhya is by her side. The duo was seen arriving at Nice Airport, where they were warmly received. A video of their arrival, now circulating widely online, captures Aishwarya chatting warmly with a greeter who hands a gift to Aaradhya before they head off.

Clad in a navy blue trench coat, Aishwarya kept it simple yet elegant. Aaradhya wore an all-black outfit and seemed at ease, exchanging smiles and laughter during the brief encounter at the airport. Despite recent speculation about whether Aishwarya would attend Cannes this year, especially after a video of her dancing with husband Abhishek Bachchan at a wedding in Mumbai, her airport appearance has laid all doubts to rest.





Fans quickly jumped into action online, sharing excitement over her return to Cannes. Comments ranged from “She is back!” to eager anticipation over her upcoming looks. However, not all responses were glowing, with some commenting on her choice of hairstyle.

Aishwarya is expected to walk the Cannes red carpet on 21 and 22 May, marking her 22nd year at the prestigious event. Her first appearance was in 2002 for the premiere of Devdas, where she made headlines arriving in a traditional gold saree, accompanied by Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

As for Aaradhya, her presence at Cannes is no surprise. Aishwarya has often said that her daughter enjoys the experience, not just for the glamour but for the atmosphere and the people she’s grown familiar with over the years. She once shared that Aaradhya understands the significance of the festival and appreciates the world of cinema.

This year’s Cannes also sees other Indian names on the guest list, including Payal Kapadia on the competition jury, and stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa promoting their film Homebound. Meanwhile, the restored version of Satyajit Ray’s Aranyer Din Ratri brings legends like Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal back to the spotlight.

With Aishwarya back on the red carpet, the countdown to her Cannes look has officially begun.