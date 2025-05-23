Aishwarya Rai’s Gita-inspired cape and Helen Mirren slip make for a Cannes moment to remember

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s return to the Cannes red carpet in 2025 wasn’t just about fashion, but a mix of poise, heritage, and a small moment of real-life awkwardness that she turned into grace.
For her second red carpet appearance this year, Aishwarya arrived in a dramatic black gown paired with an ivory Banarasi brocade cape. The cape, handwoven in Varanasi, bore a powerful Sanskrit verse from the Bhagavad Gita. It was a rare and classy mix of traditional craftsmanship meeting high fashion, with spiritual thought stitched into the very fabric.
But red carpets aren’t always smooth. While posing with Helen Mirren and Cara Delevingne, Helen accidentally stepped on the flowing cape, causing it to slip slightly from Aishwarya’s shoulder. Cameras captured the moment, one that could have easily become a wardrobe mishap. Instead, Aishwarya responded with calm. A soft alert to Helen, a smile, a quick adjustment, and she was back in pose as if nothing had happened. Helen apologised immediately, and the two moved on with mutual respect and warm gestures.
The dress itself, titled Heiress of Clam by designer Gaurav Gupta, was no ordinary outfit. It shimmered with silver, gold, and charcoal accents meant to reflect a cosmic design. Embellished with micro-crystals, the gown caught light like stardust. Aishwarya’s makeup was minimal and powerful, with classic red lips, soft waves, and a dewy glow that added to the timeless feel.
Aishwarya Rai’s cosmic black gown glows under Cannes lightsInstagram/gauravguptaofficial
The highlight, however, wasn’t just the sparkle or the silhouette, it was the message on the cape: “You have a right to perform your actions, but not to the results.” That choice in fact rooted her red carpet moment in something deeper than surface glamour.
Fans on social media couldn’t get enough, praising her style, grace, and the way she navigated the cape incident. Some joked that Helen cleared the way for Aishwarya’s look to shine; others called her the true “red carpet queen.”
In a festival filled with international stars, Aishwarya managed to leave a mark that wasn’t just about fashion but also about dignity, culture, and quiet strength. After nearly two decades of representing India at Cannes, she continues to do it in her own way: unapologetically, beautifully, and on her own terms.