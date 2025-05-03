Alia Bhatt to make Cannes debut as L’Oréal Paris ambassador alongside Aishwarya Rai

Alia Bhatt is stepping onto one of cinema’s most iconic stages: Cannes. The actor will walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival for the first time this May, representing L’Oréal Paris as their global ambassador.

This will in fact be a new chapter in her career, as she joins a line-up of international faces from the beauty brand, including Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda and Elle Fanning. Cannes runs from 13 to 24 May this year, and Alia will also be seen alongside veteran Cannes attendee and fellow L’Oréal ambassador Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Alia Bhatt radiates confidence at the Met Gala Getty Images





Speaking about the milestone, Alia said that "firsts" have a special place in her heart. Representing L’Oréal Paris under this year’s theme, Lights, Beauty and Action, she shared that beauty for her goes beyond appearance. “It’s about owning who you are with confidence and self-worth,” she said. She expressed pride in being part of a campaign that encourages women to embrace their individuality.

L’Oréal Paris, marking 28 years at Cannes as the official make-up partner, sees Alia’s inclusion as a reflection of Indian cinema’s growing global presence. Dario Zizzi, L’Oréal Paris India’s General Manager, noted that her participation represents both the rise of Indian storytelling and the brand’s focus on empowering diverse voices.

Alia Bhatt will make her Cannes debut, representing Indian cinema alongside L'Oréal Paris' star-studded line-up Getty Images





Back home, Alia has been active beyond the red carpet. Recently, she attended the WAVES summit in Mumbai, dressed in a traditional Paithani sari to mark Maharashtra Day, bringing together cultural pride with modern presence.

On the film front, Alia is gearing up for Alpha, part of Yash Raj Films’ expanding spy universe, set to release this Christmas. She’s also reuniting with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love and War, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal and is scheduled for a 2026 release.

Alia Bhatt will share the Cannes spotlight with Hollywood icons Eva Longoria and Elle Fanning as L'Oréal Paris ambassadors Getty Images





With her Cannes debut, Alia joins an elite league of Indian stars making their mark internationally, not just through cinema, but by representing values of diversity and individuality on global platforms.