Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Alia Bhatt to make Cannes debut as L’Oréal Paris ambassador alongside Aishwarya Rai

Marking a major global moment, Alia steps into the Cannes spotlight during L’Oréal’s 28th year at the festival.

Alia Bhatt Joins Aishwarya Rai at Cannes as L’Oréal Ambassador

Alia Bhatt joins Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Viola Davis as L'Oréal Paris ambassadors at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 03, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Alia Bhatt is stepping onto one of cinema’s most iconic stages: Cannes. The actor will walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival for the first time this May, representing L’Oréal Paris as their global ambassador.

This will in fact be a new chapter in her career, as she joins a line-up of international faces from the beauty brand, including Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda and Elle Fanning. Cannes runs from 13 to 24 May this year, and Alia will also be seen alongside veteran Cannes attendee and fellow L’Oréal ambassador Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Alia Bhatt Joins Aishwarya Rai at Cannes as L\u2019Or\u00e9al AmbassadorAlia Bhatt radiates confidence at the Met Gala Getty Images


Speaking about the milestone, Alia said that "firsts" have a special place in her heart. Representing L’Oréal Paris under this year’s theme, Lights, Beauty and Action, she shared that beauty for her goes beyond appearance. “It’s about owning who you are with confidence and self-worth,” she said. She expressed pride in being part of a campaign that encourages women to embrace their individuality.

L’Oréal Paris, marking 28 years at Cannes as the official make-up partner, sees Alia’s inclusion as a reflection of Indian cinema’s growing global presence. Dario Zizzi, L’Oréal Paris India’s General Manager, noted that her participation represents both the rise of Indian storytelling and the brand’s focus on empowering diverse voices.

Alia Bhatt Joins Aishwarya Rai at Cannes as L\u2019Or\u00e9al AmbassadorAlia Bhatt will make her Cannes debut, representing Indian cinema alongside L'Oréal Paris' star-studded line-upGetty Images


Back home, Alia has been active beyond the red carpet. Recently, she attended the WAVES summit in Mumbai, dressed in a traditional Paithani sari to mark Maharashtra Day, bringing together cultural pride with modern presence.

On the film front, Alia is gearing up for Alpha, part of Yash Raj Films’ expanding spy universe, set to release this Christmas. She’s also reuniting with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love and War, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal and is scheduled for a 2026 release.

Alia Bhatt Joins Aishwarya Rai at Cannes as L\u2019Or\u00e9al AmbassadorAlia Bhatt will share the Cannes spotlight with Hollywood icons Eva Longoria and Elle Fanning as L'Oréal Paris ambassadorsGetty Images


With her Cannes debut, Alia joins an elite league of Indian stars making their mark internationally, not just through cinema, but by representing values of diversity and individuality on global platforms.

cannes film festivaldiverse voiceselle fanningglobal ambassadorjane fondaloral parislove and warviola davisalia bhatt

Related News

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment
Entertainment

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

Why the 2025 Met Gala Will Be the Most Iconic One Yet
Entertainment

5 reasons the 2025 Met Gala will be the most iconic and revolutionary yet

Steven Spielberg Praises Kareena Kapoor’s Role in ‘3 Idiots’
Entertainment

Steven Spielberg recognised Kareena Kapoor from ‘3 Idiots’, says he loved the film

Adani Group
Business

India’s market regulator accuses Adani nephew of insider trading

More For You

Henry Cavill james bond

Henry Cavill tops the betting odds to become the next James Bond

Getty Images

Is Henry Cavill the 007 fans have been waiting for?

The hunt for the next James Bond is picking up steam again, and this time, it’s The Witcher and Man of Steel star Henry Cavill who’s jumped to the top of the odds list. Bookmakers at William Hill now place him at 2/1, edging ahead of Theo James and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. But while the odds are shifting, the decision is far from final, and Cavill’s popularity might actually work against him.

Cavill’s name has floated around Bond discussions for years. He ticks most boxes: British, charming, good with action, and has proven spy chops in The Man from U.N.C.L.E., where he played the stylish Napoleon Solo. That film, originally based on a TV show co-created by Bond’s creator Ian Fleming, feels like a warm-up act for 007. Cavill’s calm charisma, tailored suits, and ability to land a punch and a one-liner make it easy to imagine him ordering a shaken martini, right?

Keep ReadingShow less
Ramayana

Producer Namit Malhotra reveals how AI will make Ramayana resonate globally with native-language realism

IMDB/Reddit

Ranbir's 'Ramayana' will go global using AI, says producer Namit Malhotra

Producer Namit Malhotra is betting big on Ramayana, not just as a film for Indian audiences, but as a story that can speak to viewers across the world. At the WAVES Summit in Mumbai, Malhotra shared how the upcoming mythological drama, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, is being developed with a global ambition, bringing together high-end tech with cultural roots.

He explained that the team isn’t just dubbing the film into other languages. Instead, they’re using real-time AI to match lip movements to multiple languages, so when audiences watch it in English, Spanish, or Japanese, it looks like the actors are actually speaking those tongues. The idea is to avoid the usual detachment of subtitles or awkward dubbing, and instead make the film feel native to each region.

Keep ReadingShow less
Namita Lal’s Cinematic Gems: 10 Must-Watch Movies for Film Buffs

Banker-turned-actor-producer Namita Lal—celebrated for films like 'Lihaaf' and 'In Galiyon Mein'—shares her top 10 cinematic gems

getty image

Banker to cinemas: Namita Lal's 10 movie picks that every film buff needs to see

A profound connection to creativity led Namita Lal from banking to a flourishing acting career. The versatile talent has starred in diverse projects—from theatre productions to an array of films, including several she has produced. Her movies, such as Lihaaf, Before Life After Death, and In Galiyon Mein, have consistently told unique stories.

That deep love for cinema was evident when Eastern Eye asked her to select 10 films she adores.

Keep ReadingShow less
Top 10 Netflix series

From dark comedies to epic finales, Netflix’s May line-up promises binge-worthy brilliance for every mood

Netflix/Youtube

Top 10 Netflix series to binge in May, from twisted thrillers to must-watch dramas

If your Netflix queue is looking a little dusty, May is here to blow it wide open. Netflix is about to drop a tidal wave of must-watch TV this month and if you’re not glued to your screen, you’re missing out on iconic moments before they even happen. It’s a calendar stuffed with new stories, some that grip you by the collar, others that wrap around your soul like a slow burn.

So, cancel your weekend plans or maybe call in “sick” Monday too, because these 10 series are unskippable!

Keep ReadingShow less
Instagram Restricts Top Pakistani Artists in India Over Tensions

Pakistani stars Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan among celebrities whose Instagram profiles are now blocked in India

Getty Images

Instagram blocks profiles of Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in India amid rising tensions

The Instagram profiles of Pakistani celebrities like Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan are no longer accessible in India. This development comes just weeks before Fawad’s planned Bollywood return with Abir Gulaal and follows a series of social media restrictions tied to the worsening India–Pakistan relationship.

When Indian fans try to view the artists' Instagram pages, they’re met with a message: "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content." No official clarification has come from either the Indian government or Meta, but the timing is significant. The move comes days after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam region killed 26 people, most of them tourists. It was one of the deadliest attacks since the 2008 Mumbai carnage.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc