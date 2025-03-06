Skip to content
Alia Bhatt vs BLACKPINK’s Jennie: Viral song similarity sparks boycott calls & fan war

Fans clash over alleged similarities in Alia Bhatt's latest song and BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s track, igniting debates on cultural appropriation and online hate.

Alia Bhatt vs BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Fans Clash Online: Alia Bhatt and BLACKPINK’s Jennie at the Centre of a Heated Debate Over Song Similarity

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 06, 2025
Pooja Pillai
The internet was set ablaze after a clash erupted between fans of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt and BLACKPINK’s Jennie. It all started when Prime Video India’s official X (formerly Twitter) account joined the discussion by posting a still from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, hinting at the controversy. The post read, “BLACKPINK fans, we bet you can hear this image,” accompanied by emojis. While Alia’s supporters found it amusing, Jennie’s fans weren’t pleased. Accusations of clout chasing and unprofessionalism flooded the comments, with some even calling for a boycott of the streaming platform. Amid the backlash, Prime Video quickly deleted the post, but the debate raged on.

The root of the controversy

The feud began when Jennie teased her new song Like Jennie, which some fans claimed sounded strikingly similar to Rani’s Theme from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The comparison led to intense discussions online. While some called it a coincidence, others accused Jennie of plagiarism. Defenders of the K-pop idol argued that even if similarities existed, crediting wasn’t necessary unless proven. Ironically, many pointed out that Bollywood composer Pritam, who created Rani’s Theme, has himself faced plagiarism accusations in the past.

Online war turns ugly

As debates escalated, some BLACKPINK fans took things too far, resorting to racial slurs and insults against Alia and Indian fans. Comments mocking Alia’s looks, Bollywood’s global reach, and even India as a whole flooded X. Alia’s fans hit back, highlighting her achievements, including her role in RRR, which won an Oscar for Best Original Song, and her status as a global ambassador for Gucci.

A pattern of online fan wars

The controversy also sparked discussions about cultural appropriation, as BLACKPINK has faced similar accusations in the past. In 2020, the group was criticised for featuring Hindu deity Ganesha in their music video for How You Like That. This latest incident has only added to the tension between K-pop and Bollywood fandoms.

Controversy heats up over alleged song resemblance Getty Images

As the online battle rages on, it’s clear that fan wars can quickly spiral out of control. While Jennie’s full song is set to release on March 7, the debate over its similarities to Rani’s Theme continues. Whether this feud will fizzle out or escalate further remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: social media can turn even the smallest comparisons into a full-blown controversy.

accusationsblackpinkcultural appropriationjenniekpoponline warplagiarismsong similarityalia bhatt

