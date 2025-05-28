Fans demand legal action after podcast claims BLACKPINK’s Jennie was paid for sex by BMW heir

Jennie from BLACKPINK is at the centre of an online firestorm after her name was dragged into a scandalous podcast discussion. In an episode of Above The Influence, two influencers, Kira and Woohak, shared unverifiable stories accusing female K-pop idols of engaging in sexual activities with wealthy businessmen. Jennie was specifically named in one of the most shocking claims.

During the podcast, co-host Woohak claimed he once attended a summer camp with the son of a BMW heir. According to him, this person allegedly paid to sleep with Jennie and even had a video of the encounter. No video has surfaced, no names were confirmed, and no evidence was shown, yet the clip quickly spread online, causing major backlash.

Adding fuel to the fire, Kira, who said she had previously dated BIGBANG’s T.O.P, went on to make sweeping claims about prostitution in the K-pop industry. She stated that even top-tier idols, including solo artist IU, were involved, quoting an alleged price for a night with IU at £400,000 (₹4.2 crore). Again, no proof was provided.

These comments sparked immediate backlash from fans. Social media was flooded with calls for both Jennie’s and IU’s agencies to take legal action against the podcast hosts for defamation. Many pointed out the serious consequences of spreading baseless accusations, especially in South Korea, where defamation laws are strict even when the remarks are made abroad.

While neither YG Entertainment nor EDAM Entertainment has issued an official response yet, fans continue to demand accountability. Many fear that these kinds of reckless public claims can have a lasting emotional toll on the artists involved. They argue that spreading rumours in the name of entertainment crosses a line, especially when real lives and reputations are at stake.

Jennie, who recently performed at Coachella 2025 and released her solo album Ruby, is no stranger to media attention. But this latest controversy is different. It’s serious, personal, and, most importantly, unproven.

As pressure mounts online, many are waiting to see if any legal steps will be taken or if the people behind the podcast will face consequences for what they’ve said. Until then, fans remain vocal in their support, calling for respect, responsibility, and justice.