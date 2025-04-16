BLACKPINK Jennie’s Coachella 2025 performance goes viral for all the wrong reasons

When Jennie from BLACKPINK hit the Coachella stage on Sunday, fans expected a show-stopping performance. Instead, they were left confused and disappointed. After weeks of hype around her solo album Ruby and her evolution as an artist outside the group, the performance didn't deliver the energy or polish many had hoped for.

Jennie performed at the Outdoor Theatre, stepping out in dazzling outfits and kicking off her set with confidence. Visually, everything was in place; her cowboy-inspired look and later a red leather ensemble were definite crowd-pleasers. But once the music started, the cracks began to show.

Fans noticed something was off from the first song. Many pointed out that Jennie looked out of breath early on, and her vocals were barely audible. Several attendees and viewers online said she sang only in short bursts, and much of the set relied heavily on backing tracks or minimal vocal effort. “It felt like she gave up halfway through,” one fan posted on Reddit. “She looked tired and unprepared.”

The setlist didn’t help. Filled with slower tracks, it didn’t match the high-energy expectations of a Coachella crowd. One fan put it bluntly: “You can’t do three mellow songs in a row at a festival and expect people to stay hyped.”

While Jennie’s style is rarely in question, many viewers felt the performance lacked stamina and stage presence. “If singing isn’t the focus, she needs to lean into the dance,” another fan wrote, comparing her set unfavourably to Lisa’s high-energy show earlier in the weekend. But even when Jennie did dance, fans said she looked drained, raising questions about whether she was physically prepared for a solo festival set.

Some longtime BLACKPINK fans suggested that Jennie thrives better as part of the group, where responsibilities are shared and strengths balanced. Alone on stage, her weaknesses stood out more clearly. “BLACKPINK works because they support each other,” one fan said. “Jennie’s not there yet as a solo headliner.”





It’s clear that the response to her Coachella appearance wasn’t what Jennie or her team had hoped for. Still, fans aren’t giving up on her. Many say they’re rooting for her to improve and come back stronger but next time, with more rehearsal and a set that matches her star power.