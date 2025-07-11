‘Superman’ movie faces backlash over immigrant storyline in James Gunn reboot

Highlights:

James Gunn’s Superman reimagines the hero as a symbol of the immigrant experience.

Former Superman actor Dean Cain and conservative commentators criticise the film as "too woke."

Cain argues that Hollywood is rewriting classic characters to fit modern political agendas.

Gunn defends his interpretation, saying the story champions kindness and inclusion.

James Gunn’s highly anticipated Superman has already been caught in a political storm. The director’s depiction of the Man of Steel as a metaphor for the immigrant experience has drawn criticism from right-wing voices, who accuse Hollywood of turning the iconic superhero into a tool for political messaging.

New 'Superman' movie sparks backlash for portraying hero as immigrant symbol





Gunn calls Superman ‘The story of America’

In a recent interview, Gunn described Superman as an immigrant who “came from other places and populated the country,” framing the nearly century-old comic book hero as a symbol of the American melting pot. The new film, he added, is about “basic human kindness”, a value he believes is being lost in today’s culture. For Gunn, this fresh take is less about politics and more about restoring a sense of empathy.

Director James Gunn attends the red carpet for the Superman movie premiere





Dean Cain says Superman is becoming too political

Dean Cain, who portrayed Superman in the ’90s TV series Lois & Clark, sees things differently. In a video interview, Cain accused Hollywood of going too far with “woke” reinterpretations of legacy characters. While acknowledging Superman’s extraterrestrial roots, he warned that reshaping classic icons to reflect modern ideologies risks diluting their core values.

“The ‘American way’ is immigrant friendly, tremendously so,” Cain said, “but there are rules.” He cautioned against celebrating immigration without acknowledging its complexities, arguing that unlimited inclusion could lead to societal collapse.

Dean Cain accused Hollywood of going too far with "woke" reinterpretations





Right-wing backlash gains momentum

Cain isn’t alone in his criticism. Fox News host Jesse Watters mockingly suggested that the new Superman now stands for “truth, justice, and your preferred pronouns,” while other conservative voices took issue with the film’s social messaging. Some have gone as far as to claim the hero’s cape should bear gang symbols if he’s being used to push a political narrative.

The reaction highlights how even fictional characters can become lightning rods in America’s ongoing culture wars. Immigration, especially, remains a divisive topic, intensified by recent enforcement policies and rising anti-immigrant rhetoric under Donald Trump’s influence.





Cast and creators defend inclusive vision

While critics decry the film as ideological, those involved in Superman are standing firm. Nathan Fillion, who plays Green Lantern in the movie, downplayed the outrage, saying, “It’s just a movie.”

Sean Gunn, the director’s brother and a cast member in the film, offered a more forceful defence: “Yes, Superman is an immigrant. If you don’t like that, you’re not American.” For the cast and creators, the backlash isn’t a deterrent. In fact, it’s proof that the story still resonates and provokes thought.





A global launch amid domestic division

Gunn’s Superman releases internationally this week and hits U.S. theatres on Friday, 11 July. Despite the controversy, early reviews are favourable, with many praising its emotional core and even the updated relevance.

- YouTube youtu.be





But as the debate rages on, one thing is clear: this version of Superman isn’t just about capes and villains, it’s about what it means to belong in a country still struggling with the question of who gets to call it home.