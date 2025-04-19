10 must-see Coachella 2025 performances this closing weekend

The desert heat isn’t the only thing that’s sizzling at Coachella this weekend. As the second weekend of the iconic festival unfolds, the buzz is real, and the line-up is stacked with legendary headliners, surprise guests, and rising stars. Whether you’re lucky enough to be in Indio or watching from the comfort of your home, here’s a list of 10 performances you absolutely don’t want to miss.





1.Post Malone – Sunday, April 20 at 10:00 PM PT (Main Stage)

Post Malone is closing out Coachella with a performance that brings together rock, rap, and everything in between. Expect surprises, unexpected guest stars, and a finale that will have you talking long after the music stops.





2.Megan Thee Stallion – Sunday, April 20 (Main Stage)

Megan’s energy is just electric, right? With an arsenal of empowering bangers and a stage presence that truly commands attention, she’ll be lighting up the Main Stage with an unforgettable performance.



3.Lisa (BLACKPINK) – Saturday, April 19 (Sahara Stage)

Lisa is bringing her solo magic to Coachella, and it’s going to be pure fire. Get ready for flawless choreography, high-octane visuals, and a setlist that will have everyone on their feet.





4.Missy Elliott – Saturday, April 19 (Main Stage)

Missy Elliott is a living legend, and her performance will certainly reflect that. Expect a thrilling mix of nostalgic hits and futuristic visuals that will have you grooving.







5.Charli XCX – Saturday, April 19 (Main Stage)

If you’re in the mood for a wild, experimental ride, Charli XCX is the one to see. She’ll bring all the boundary-pushing pop energy you could ever want, and it’s going to be a party like no other.





6.ENHYPEN – Saturday, April 19 (Sahara Stage)

The K-pop juggernaut ENHYPEN is making their Coachella debut, and it’s going to be huge. Expect jaw-dropping choreography and a burst of energy that’s impossible to ignore.





7.Arca – Sunday, April 20 (Gobi Stage)

For those who like to push the boundaries of music, Arca is the perfect pick. Her avant-garde approach to sound will take you on an experimental journey that’s as much performance art as it is music.



8.Zedd – Sunday, April 20 (Outdoor Theatre)

Get ready to dance non-stop as Zedd takes you on an electrifying EDM journey. With beats that make your body move and visuals that will leave you in awe, Zedd’s set is guaranteed to light up the night.





9.Gorgon City – Sunday, April 20 (Quasar Stage)

Deep house lovers, this one’s for you. Gorgon City is bringing those smooth, pulsating beats to the Quasar Stage, creating the perfect vibe to groove through the night.





10.Goldenvoice Surf Club – April 19–20 (Palm Springs Surf Club)

Need a breather from the desert chaos? Head to the Goldenvoice Surf Club for a chill escape. With DJ sets, surf competitions, and wellness activities, it’s the perfect place to chill, all while enjoying artists like Rico Nasty and Sara Landry.





Surprise moments to watch out for

Keep an eye out for surprise collaborations! Rumours are swirling about possible surprise guests like Troye Sivan joining Charli XCX or even Brian May from Queen showing up with Benson Boone. Coachella has a way of keeping us on our toes!





How to experience Coachella from home

Can’t make it out to the desert? Don’t worry, you can still soak in the magic and experience the whole vibe by tuning into Coachella’s live stream on their official YouTube channel. Experience the festival vibes from wherever you are!





Why Coachella 2025 will be legendary

Coachella 2025 is an entire cultural moment, a mix of world-class performances and pure energy. From K-pop sensations to EDM icons, this weekend will be full of unforgettable moments. These 10 performances are the ones you don’t want to miss. Catch you in the desert; virtually or IRL!