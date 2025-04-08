Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Charli XCX hints at moving beyond 'Brat' with mysterious Coachella billboard

Scribbled-out artwork in signature brat green sparks fan theories about a new era in the making.

Charli XCX Teases What's Next After Brat With Coachella Surpris

Charli XCX’s cryptic Coachella billboard shows her signature Brat green with the title scratched out, sparking fan buzz

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 08, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

With Coachella 2025 around the corner, the usual wave of artist promotions is sweeping through the California desert. Among them, a curious Charli XCX billboard is sparking speculation among fans not just about her setlist, but about a potential shift in her musical direction.

The billboard in question is drenched in the neon green that has become synonymous with Charli’s Brat era. But this time, the familiar logo is scribbled out: a detail that fans were quick to dissect after Charli posted it to her private Instagram. It’s got people wondering: is this the end of Brat?

Charli XCX Teases What's Next After Brat With Coachella SurprisFans believe Charli might debut a new era at Coachella 2025 — just like she did with Crash in 2023Getty Images


Coachella seems to be Charli’s go-to venue for turning pages. She closed the chapter on her Crash era at the 2023 festival, and some fans believe she’s about to do the same with Brat this year. One fan even wrote, “you ended the Crash era at Coachella 2023 and you’ll be ending Brat again at Coachella 2025…”

There’s also buzz around possible surprise guests. A few followers are guessing she might bring Sky Ferreira onstage for their track “Cross You Out.” But others think this show might mark a total departure, possibly with no Brat songs at all.

Charli XCX Teases What's Next After Brat With Coachella SurprisWith every move carefully planned, Charli’s billboard tease is more than just a promo and more like a message Getty Images


Adding fuel to the mystery, Charli recently addressed the artwork for her past releases on streaming platforms. Many fans noticed that even old albums had Brat-inspired alternate covers. Her response? Everything she does is intentional, even if it doesn’t seem like it right away. “Every single thing that I’ve done, even the tiniest, smallest thing, has been for a reason,” she said.

With that in mind, the billboard isn’t just graffiti but a sign of what’s next. Charli has always kept fans on their toes, and this might just be her way of signalling another shift in sound, style, or storytelling.

Whatever happens at Coachella, it’s clear Charli is using the moment not just to perform, but to evolve again.

california desertcoachella 2025crash eraend of bratgraffiti signneon greensky ferreiracharli xcx

Related News

Chaitanya – The Journey of the Spirit
UK Events

Chaitanya: Spirit's Journey

John Abraham Breaks Silence on The Diplomat Ban in Middle East
Entertainment

John Abraham reacts to Middle East ban on 'The Diplomat': “We never pointed fingers at Pakistan”

katy perry
Entertainment

7 reasons why Katy Perry’s ‘Lifetimes Tour’ is the biggest pop event of 2025

Nirmala-Sitharaman-UK
Business

Nirmala Sitharaman begins six-day Europe tour with UK visit

More For You

From Scandal to Spotlight: Monica Lewinsky’s Bold Comeback Journey

The former White House intern turned producer and podcast host attends star-studded event alongside Hollywood A-listers

Getty Images

Monica Lewinsky flips Clinton scandal into power move with podcast & red carpet comeback

Nearly three decades after she became a household name for reasons beyond her control, Monica Lewinsky is showing the world a very different side of herself, one that has nothing to do with scandal and everything to do with reinvention.

On April 3, she attended the opening night of Good Night, and Good Luck on Broadway, a production backed by George Clooney. The red carpet was packed with A-list names like Jennifer Lopez, Uma Thurman, Hugh Jackman, Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, but it was Lewinsky who caught attention in a strapless black gown with ruffled edges and a quiet confidence that signalled how far she’s come.

Keep ReadingShow less
Karan Johar’s drastic weight loss sparks Ozempic rumours after a viral mirror selfie shocks fans

Karan Johar’s latest mirror selfie left fans divided, with many speculating about the reason behind his dramatic transformation

Instagram/KaranJohar

Karan Johar’s drastic weight loss sparks Ozempic rumours after a viral mirror selfie shocks fans

Karan Johar’s latest mirror selfie has stirred up more conversation than any of his film announcements this year, and not for reasons he might have expected. A picture he shared on Instagram, showing off a significantly slimmer frame, has sparked a wave of concern among fans and followers. The photo, now deleted, featured him in a coordinated outfit, black hat, and oversized sunglasses, his usual style intact, but his thinner look raising eyebrows.

The reaction was swift, especially on Reddit, where users reposted the photo and launched into debates. Some worried he looked unwell. Others were quick to dismiss the concern, noting that someone with Karan’s access to top-tier doctors, trainers, and lifestyle amenities likely had it all under control. But not everyone was convinced.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elton John and Madonna

From feud to friendship, Elton John and Madonna reunite after 20 years of pop drama

Getty Images

Madonna says 'forgive me' as she ends 20-year feud with Elton John

After years of trading public jabs, Madonna and Elton John have quietly made peace. What began as a bitter rivalry has now turned into a moment of mutual respect and possibly, collaboration.

Their fallout dates back over two decades, sparked by Elton John’s harsh criticism of Madonna’s performances. From mocking her Bond theme in 2002 to accusing her of lip-syncing and calling her names at public events, Elton didn’t hold back. At the 2004 Q Awards, he famously questioned her place in the Best Live Act category, saying anyone who lip-syncs “should be shot.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Threads

The original 1984 film Threads depicted the haunting aftermath of a nuclear strike on Sheffield

Youtube

'Adolescence' creators to reboot 'Threads', the 80s nuclear drama widely called the scariest film ever made

The production house behind the breakout Netflix hit Adolescence is diving into darker territory with its next project: a modern-day television reboot of Threads, the harrowing 1984 film that imagined the aftermath of a nuclear attack on the UK.

Warp Films, based in Sheffield, the same city where Threads was originally set and filmed has secured the rights to rework the infamous BBC drama into a new episodic format. The original, written by Kes author Barry Hines and directed by Mick Jackson, left an impact for its stark, documentary-style look at how everyday life collapses after a nuclear strike.

Keep ReadingShow less
Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson takes on the role of Hermes in Christopher Nolan’s mythological epic

Getty Images

Robert Pattinson joins Christopher Nolan’s £200M epic adaptation of 'The Odyssey'

Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey is quietly shaping into one of his biggest undertakings yet. Now, word is out that Robert Pattinson is taking on the role of Hermes, the fast-footed Greek god often seen ferrying messages between gods and mortals. The update comes from the Italian magazine Chi, which reports that Pattinson will play the trickster deity known for his sharp tongue, quick mind, and ability to slip between worlds.

Production on The Odyssey kicked off earlier this year, with filming already underway in scenic locations like Sicily, Greece, Morocco, and the UK. The story, of course, draws from Homer’s famous epic, following Odysseus as he attempts to return home after the Trojan War, facing monsters, temptresses, and curses from the gods along the way. Hermes, in mythology, often aids Odysseus during this perilous journey, making Pattinson’s role a key one.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc