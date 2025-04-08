Charli XCX hints at moving beyond 'Brat' with mysterious Coachella billboard

With Coachella 2025 around the corner, the usual wave of artist promotions is sweeping through the California desert. Among them, a curious Charli XCX billboard is sparking speculation among fans not just about her setlist, but about a potential shift in her musical direction.



The billboard in question is drenched in the neon green that has become synonymous with Charli’s Brat era. But this time, the familiar logo is scribbled out: a detail that fans were quick to dissect after Charli posted it to her private Instagram. It’s got people wondering: is this the end of Brat?

Fans believe Charli might debut a new era at Coachella 2025 — just like she did with Crash in 2023 Getty Images





Coachella seems to be Charli’s go-to venue for turning pages. She closed the chapter on her Crash era at the 2023 festival, and some fans believe she’s about to do the same with Brat this year. One fan even wrote, “you ended the Crash era at Coachella 2023 and you’ll be ending Brat again at Coachella 2025…”

There’s also buzz around possible surprise guests. A few followers are guessing she might bring Sky Ferreira onstage for their track “Cross You Out.” But others think this show might mark a total departure, possibly with no Brat songs at all.

With every move carefully planned, Charli’s billboard tease is more than just a promo and more like a message Getty Images





Adding fuel to the mystery, Charli recently addressed the artwork for her past releases on streaming platforms. Many fans noticed that even old albums had Brat-inspired alternate covers. Her response? Everything she does is intentional, even if it doesn’t seem like it right away. “Every single thing that I’ve done, even the tiniest, smallest thing, has been for a reason,” she said.

With that in mind, the billboard isn’t just graffiti but a sign of what’s next. Charli has always kept fans on their toes, and this might just be her way of signalling another shift in sound, style, or storytelling.

Whatever happens at Coachella, it’s clear Charli is using the moment not just to perform, but to evolve again.