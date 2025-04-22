Green Day hits back at Charli XCX’s ‘headliner’ claim with cheeky Coachella comeback

During the first weekend of Coachella 2025, Charli XCX drew attention beyond the stage when she showed up to an afterparty wearing a sash that said “Miss Should Have Been a Headliner.” The accessory quickly got people talking, with many seeing it as a subtle jab at Green Day, who headlined the Saturday night slot right after her set.

The pop star’s statement quickly caught attention online and fans were divided. Some saw it as a playful flex, others took it as shade aimed at the veteran rock band. Green Day, true to their punk roots, didn’t stay quiet for long. During their Weekend 2 performance, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong acknowledged the moment by donning a green “Brat” cap as a nod to Charli’s latest album of the same name. It was subtle, but unmistakably in on the joke.





But the clearest response came offstage. A photo surfaced of drummer Tré Cool wearing a sash of his own. Handwritten across what looked like toilet paper were the words: “Actual Headliner.” A direct and sarcastic reply to Charli’s afterparty statement.

To her credit, Charli took the clapback in stride. She reshared the photo on Twitter with the caption “Obsessed,” signalling that there was no real animosity and just a bit of festival banter between artists who know how to keep things interesting.

This year’s Coachella saw an eclectic mix of headliners: Lady Gaga kicked things off Friday, Green Day took Saturday, and Post Malone wrapped up Sunday. Other popular acts included Lisa from BLACKPINK, Missy Elliott, Megan Thee Stallion, and Ed Sheeran, who filled in last minute for FKA twigs on Weekend 2.

Charli XCX spotted at a Coachella afterparty wearing a sash that says 'Miss Should Have Been a Headliner' Instagram/charli_xcx





There were some dramatic moments too. Lola Young had to cut her set short after feeling unwell in the desert heat, and Gaga powered through a microphone glitch while suspended mid-air during her opening number.

As for the Charli XCX and Green Day situation, it seems to have ended on a light-hearted note. No diss tracks or angry interviews, just a couple of sashes, some good-natured trolling, and a note that even on the biggest stages, artists still love a bit of fun and mischief.