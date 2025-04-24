Charli XCX leads 2025 Ivors nominations honouring British songwriting

Charli XCX, Lola Young and RAYE are among the key artists nominated for the 2025 Ivor Novello Awards, which celebrate outstanding achievement in British and Irish songwriting and composing. The nominations, announced ahead of the ceremony on 22 May in London, highlight a strong showing of both established and emerging talent across various musical genres.

Charli XCX’s album Brat has been nominated for Best Album, marking a significant moment in her evolving career. The record, known for its sharp lyricism and bold production, is one of the year’s most talked-about releases. She is joined in the category by Lola Young, whose debut album This Wasn’t Meant for You Anyway also received a nomination. The project has been praised for its raw emotion and introspective songwriting.

Lola Young has further strengthened her presence at this year’s Ivors with additional nominations. Her track Messy has been shortlisted for Best Song Musically and Lyrically, where it will compete alongside Genesis by RAYE. Both songs have been commended for their compositional strength and lyrical depth. In addition to these nominations, Young is also in the running for the Rising Star Award, which recognises promising emerging talent in the UK music scene.

In the Most Performed Work category, Harry Styles’ chart-topping single As It Was has earned a nomination. The track was one of the UK’s biggest hits and saw extensive radio and streaming success throughout the eligibility period. It is joined by Dua Lipa’s Houdini, another widely played single, as well as Stargazing by Myles Smith, which has gained considerable traction and marked a breakthrough moment for the artist.

The Ivor Novello Awards, known simply as the Ivors, are one of the UK’s most prestigious music honours. Presented by the Ivors Academy, the awards focus on recognising the creative talents of songwriters and composers, rather than performers alone. They span multiple categories including Best Contemporary Song, Best Original Film Score, and Songwriter of the Year, among others.

The 2025 ceremony will take place on 22 May at Grosvenor House in London. Winners are selected by panels of esteemed songwriters and composers from within the industry. The event not only celebrates artistic excellence but also provides a platform for recognising the cultural contribution of music creators in the UK and Ireland.

Further information, including the full list of nominees and ticket details, can be found at IvorsAcademy.com.