Rachel Zegler shines in Jamie Lloyd's 'Evita' as West End hit eyes Broadway transfer

The bold new staging brings together theatrical spectacle with political edge as Zegler draws nightly crowds to the London Palladium.

Rachel Zegler’s ‘Evita’ Performance Sparks Broadway Buzz

Rachel Zegler stuns in Jamie Lloyd’s Evita as Palladium crowds grow nightly

Instagram/officialevita
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 02, 2025
Quick highlights:

  • Rachel Zegler plays Eva Perón in Jamie Lloyd’s radical Evita revival at the London Palladium.
  • A viral moment features Zegler singing live from the theatre’s balcony to crowds on the street.
  • Lloyd’s stripped-down staging amps up visuals and sound but sacrifices storytelling depth.
  • Talks are on for a Broadway transfer as early as 2026 with Zegler confirmed to reprise her role.

Rachel Zegler commands the London stage as Eva Perón in Jamie Lloyd’s daring reimagining of Evita, a production that trades subtlety for spectacle and could soon be heading to Broadway.

Following the success of Sunset Boulevard, Lloyd’s signature stripped-down style meets rock concert intensity in this revived version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical. Zegler, in only her second major stage role, dazzles with commanding vocals and presence, even as critics debate the show’s dramatic clarity.

Rachel Zegler Jamie Lloyd’s Evita with Rachel Zegler set for Broadway after London triumphInstagram/officialevita


Zegler’s Evita performance leaves no doubt

From her first note, Rachel Zegler proves she’s no newcomer to the stage. Her performance, both vocally and physically, carries the entire show, even when the production leans more into visual punch than emotional depth. Zegler’s rendition of Don’t Cry for Me Argentina, performed from the Palladium’s real-life balcony to street crowds below, has already become the production’s signature moment. The scene is filmed live and broadcast inside, symbolically capturing Eva Perón’s manipulation of public adoration.


Staging pushes boundaries with video and spectacle

Jamie Lloyd’s direction strips the production down to a giant grey staircase and replaces traditional storytelling with flashing lights, camera close-ups, and muscular choreography. While critics say some scenes lose emotional resonance, especially in the second act, others land with undeniable theatrical force. Some note the live camera work, booming lighting, and thundering score often feel closer to a Beyoncé tour than traditional West End fare.


Broadway transfer in the works for 2026

After drawing big names on opening night, from Pedro Pascal and Keanu Reeves to Elaine Paige, the show’s success has sparked conversations about a Broadway transfer. Lloyd, backed by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, is pushing for an early 2026 New York run. Logistics are already in motion, with plans to replicate the live balcony scene in the heart of Manhattan, pending city approval for crowd management.


Lloyd’s risks pay off, but not without trade-offs

Though visually electrifying, the production has drawn criticism for flattening the emotional arc of Eva Perón’s story. Supporting roles, including Diego Andres Rodriguez as Che and James Olivas as Juan Perón, offer committed performances, but critics say the narrative lacks clarity. Still, audiences have been captivated, and the show has crossed into public conversation beyond theatre circles, exactly the kind of impact Lloyd seems to be chasing.

