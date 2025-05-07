Charli XCX to star in and produce new horror film by 'Audition' director Takashi Miike

Charli XCX is shifting gears once again, but this time into the twisted world of cult Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike. The British pop star will both star in and produce Miike’s upcoming feature, her second project under her newly launched production company, Studio365.

Known for pushing limits in cinema, Miike has built a reputation over the last three decades for his dark, genre-bending films like Audition (1999) and Ichi the Killer (2001). While the title and plot of this new collaboration haven’t been made public, Miike’s signature style mix of horror and shock suggests audiences should expect something intense. The script is being written by Ross Evans, with Yumiko Aoyagi co-writing. Evans is also behind How to Save a Marriage, which is in development with Robert Pattinson as producer.

Director Takashi Miike attends 'Aku No Kyoten' Press Conference Getty Images





For Charli, this film adds to a packed slate of upcoming roles. Since releasing her Grammy-winning album Brat, she’s been expanding her presence in film, not just as an actress but also behind the scenes. In addition to Miike’s film, she’s also starring in The Moment, a surreal mockumentary directed by Aidan Zamiri and distributed by A24. That project is also part of Studio365’s slate.

Other film appearances lined up include 100 Nights of Hero alongside Emma Corrin and Nicholas Galitzine, the horror remake Faces of Death, the Polish-set drama Erupcja, and Gregg Araki’s I Want Your Sex with Olivia Wilde. She’s also attached to Sacrifice, an adventure comedy by Romain Gavras, and The Gallerist, a thriller directed by Cathy Yan featuring Natalie Portman and Jenna Ortega.

Pop icon Charli XCX takes on a thrilling new role starring in and producing an upcoming horror film Getty Images





Miike, meanwhile, continues his prolific streak. With over 100 titles across horror, action and experimental cinema, his latest film Sham will premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

Charli’s jump into this kind of boundary-pushing cinema is unexpected but in line with her recent creative risks. What started as a pop career has grown into a wider artistic journey, one that now includes teaming up with one of the biggest names in international filmmaking.