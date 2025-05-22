Charli XCX says her next album might flop and she’s totally fine with it

After the explosive success of Brat, Charli XCX isn’t trying to bottle lightning twice. In fact, she’s more than ready for her next album to sink. Not because she’s lost her touch but because she’s no longer creating music to top charts or break the internet. She’s doing it for herself.

Speaking at Cannes in an interview with Culted, Charli shared that she doesn’t feel the weight of trying to outdo Brat. “When I made Brat, I believed in it, but I didn’t know how people would react,” she said. “It just clicked with the audience. That wasn’t something I planned.” Now, with her next record on the horizon, she’s bracing for it to miss the mark and she’s completely okay with that. “You can’t repeat the same thing twice,” she added, “and honestly, if it flops, I’m fine with it.”

Charli XCX attends the 2025 Kering Women In Motion Awards and Cannes Film Festival Presidential Dinner at the Cannes Film Festival Getty Images





Released in mid-2024, Brat catapulted Charli into mainstream stardom. From viral TikTok trends to sold-out arena shows, the album became a cultural mood board. That neon green cover wasn’t just aesthetic; it became a statement, one even Kamala Harris welcomed when Charli jokingly dubbed the U.S. presidential candidate “brat-coded.”

The album didn’t just resonate with fans. It grabbed three Grammy wins, including Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Recording Package. But despite the acclaim, Charli admits she never expected to be on the Grammys’ radar. “Last year, I didn’t think I’d even be in the conversation,” she said.

Charli XCX at the Magnum Crack Into Pleasure party Getty Images





Her older track Party 4 U is also getting a second life, blowing up years after its quiet 2020 release. “It reminds me of lockdown, recording vocals alone, stuck inside. It was a strange, lonely time,” she reflected.

Now, while fans anticipate new music, Charli’s exploring other creative lanes too. She’s stepping into acting, with several films lined up, including an A24 project she helped create, The Moment.

Charli xcx attends the 2025 Met Gala Getty Images





Whether the next album flops or flies, Charli isn’t chasing legacy. She’s just showing up, creating from instinct, and letting go of the scoreboard. That’s what makes her cool and maybe even braver than ever.