Charli XCX wants to star in a bloody Gen Z reboot of 'Final Destination' with Jenna Ortega and today’s It girls

Charli XCX is dreaming up a new kind of horror film, one that’s stylish, bloody, and full of “It Girls.” During a recent TikTok filmed while lounging poolside in Sicily, the pop star shared her vision for the next Final Destination movie and even pitched herself for a role.

She’s not just a casual fan. Charli, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, has been rewatching every film in the franchise in preparation for Final Destination: Bloodlines, which hit cinemas on 16 May. What draws her to the series? Its brutal simplicity. “They’re hot, they’re cursed, and they deserve to die,” she joked, calling out how the films don’t pretend to have deeper meaning but are just gory fun.

- YouTube youtu.be





But Charli thinks it’s time for the franchise to evolve. “Shouldn’t there be a version with It Girls?” she asked. Her dream cast? A mix of online stars and scream queens: Rachel Sennott, Gabbriette, Alex Consani, Quenlin Blackwell, Romy Mars, Devon Lee Carlson, and herself, of course. She also thinks Jenna Ortega would be perfect, given her horror track record with Wednesday, Scream, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. As a nod to horror history, she suggested adding a veteran like Sissy Spacek to the mix.

Charli even had directors in mind, suggesting names like Robert Rodriguez or Ti West. “Maybe even go wild and get someone like David Fincher,” she joked. As for the plot? It doesn’t need much tweaking, just more stylish chaos. “Everyone gets completely massacred. Super bloody. That’s it,” she said.

Could Charli’s Final Destination idea be the slasher Gen Z deserves Getty Images





Her video was playful, but her love for the franchise felt real. She doesn’t want to change the tone of the series, just give it a fresh, fashionable update. And considering how Final Destination films have thrived with unknown casts before, a version starring pop culture’s edgiest faces could actually work.

No word yet on whether there’ll be a Final Destination 7, but if there is, Charli’s pitch has already stirred up buzz. And with her growing screen presence and Ortega’s horror clout, this version might just have legs and lots of fake blood.