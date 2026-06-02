Clint Eastwood retires at 95, ending a Hollywood journey that spanned generations

Highlights

Clint Eastwood has reportedly retired from acting and directing at the age of 95.

The news was confirmed by his son, musician Kyle Eastwood.

Eastwood celebrated his 96th birthday on 31 May.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker leaves behind a career that stretched across more than seven decades.

For generations of filmgoers, Clint Eastwood has been a constant presence in cinema, first as a rugged western hero, then as one of Hollywood’s most respected directors. Now, according to his son Kyle Eastwood, the screen legend has quietly stepped away from the industry, bringing an extraordinary career to a close.

The announcement arrives just days after Eastwood celebrated his 96th birthday on 31 May Getty Images

Son Kyle Eastwood confirms retirement

The retirement revelation came during an interview with French broadcaster France 3, where musician Kyle Eastwood reflected on working alongside his father over the years.

“I have a lot of good memories of working with him. Now he’s retired, he’s 95 years old. But I’ve been very lucky to be able to work with him on a lot of films. It was a great experience for me,” Kyle said.

The announcement arrives just days after Eastwood celebrated his 96th birthday on 31 May, marking another milestone in a career that has outlasted several eras of Hollywood.

Tributes highlight enduring influence

As news of Eastwood's retirement emerged, tributes continued to pour in from across the entertainment world.

Among them was Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, who praised the veteran actor-director's longevity and influence. Sharing a birthday message on social media, Kapoor wrote: “Happy Birthday, Clint Eastwood. Few people redefine longevity the way you have. Decades of unforgettable work, timeless characters, and an enduring spirit that continues to inspire artists across the world.”

The tribute echoed a sentiment often associated with Eastwood himself. One of his best-known sayings, “Do not let the old man in”, has become a motto for admirers who view him as a symbol of resilience, discipline and creative longevity.

Eastwood’s career began in the 1950s Getty Images

From western icon to Oscar-winning filmmaker

Eastwood’s career began in the 1950s, but he became an international star through Sergio Leone’s Dollars Trilogy, which helped redefine the western genre. He later cemented his place in popular culture as Inspector Harry Callahan in the Dirty Harry films.

While his acting career made him a household name, his work behind the camera elevated him into Hollywood's highest ranks. His directing credits include Unforgiven, Mystic River, Million Dollar Baby, Letters from Iwo Jima, Gran Torino, American Sniper and Juror No. 2.

Eastwood won Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Picture for both Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby, and later received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award for his contribution to filmmaking.

With more than 70 acting credits and over 40 directing credits, Eastwood's legacy stretches far beyond any single role or film. His retirement marks the end of a Hollywood career that connected audiences across generations and helped shape modern American cinema.