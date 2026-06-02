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Sydney Sweeney told 'Euphoria' creator ' Are you kidding?’ when he considered cutting nude scenes

The discussion comes amid long-running debate surrounding nudity in Euphoria

Sydney Sweeney told 'Euphoria' creator ' Are you kidding?’ when he considered cutting nude scenes

Levinson described Sweeney as a “fearless” and highly professional performer

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 02, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Sydney Sweeney urged Euphoria creator Sam Levinson not to remove nude scenes involving her character Cassie.
  • Levinson said he briefly considered reducing nudity in the upcoming season.
  • The actress argued that such scenes were integral to Cassie’s storyline.
  • Levinson also addressed criticism over nudity in the hit HBO drama and stressed the importance of actor consent.

Sweeney insisted Cassie’s story required it

Sydney Sweeney persuaded Euphoria creator Sam Levinson to keep nude scenes involving her character Cassie in the show's third season after he considered filming the role differently.

Speaking to The New York Times, Levinson revealed that he initially explored ways to avoid nudity in Cassie’s storyline. However, Sweeney quickly challenged the idea, pointing out that her character’s profession and circumstances made such an approach unrealistic.

According to Levinson, the actress responded by questioning how the show could avoid depicting that aspect of Cassie’s life, particularly as the character is portrayed as an OnlyFans model in the new season. Levinson said her argument convinced him that removing those elements would not make sense for the story.

Levinson addresses criticism over nudity

The discussion comes amid long-running debate surrounding nudity in Euphoria, particularly during its first two seasons when the central characters were high-school students.

Levinson said actors are fully informed about a role’s requirements before accepting it and stressed that participation in intimate scenes is always voluntary. He noted that performers can change their minds after being cast and cannot be compelled to take part in scenes they no longer feel comfortable with.

The writer-director also highlighted the role of intimacy coordinators in ensuring actors are supported throughout production.

‘Fearless’ actress earns creator’s praise

Levinson described Sweeney as a “fearless” and highly professional performer, adding that the pair have built a strong level of trust through their work together.

He said creating a safe and comfortable environment is essential to helping actors deliver honest performances, arguing that tension or discomfort can undermine emotional authenticity on screen.

Discussing the direction of Cassie’s storyline, Levinson said the new season explores the world of online subscription platforms and the unusual dynamics that come with them. He suggested the show aims to balance humour, drama and authenticity while remaining focused on the character’s ambitions and desires.

Sweeney’s comments, relayed through Levinson’s account of the conversation, offer a glimpse into the collaborative process behind one of television’s most talked-about dramas as Euphoria prepares to return for its long-awaited third season.

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