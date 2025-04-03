Charli XCX earns two nominations at the 2025 Webby Awards

The 2025 Webby Awards just dropped their nominee list, and Charli XCX snagged two major nods, proving yet again she’s a force in music and digital culture. Her razor-sharp "Von Dutch" music video is up for 'Best Music Video', while her deep-dive Apple Music special, Charli XCX: The BRAT Interview, scored a 'Best Interview or Talk Show' nomination. Clearly, she’s owning the entire internet.

Charli XCX joins music heavyweights like Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga at the 2025 Webby Awards Getty Images





Since 1996, the Webby Awards have recognised the best the internet has to offer, from music and film to social media and emerging tech. Organised by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), the Webbys honour creatives who redefine digital culture. Charli XCX’s nomination in two different categories speaks to her power to drive conversations online and engage audiences through both music and media.

The Music Video category is stacked with talent. "Von Dutch" is up against Kendrick Lamar’s cultural juggernaut "Not Like Us," Dua Lipa’s hypnotic "Illusion," Megan Thee Stallion’s high-energy "Mamushi," and Lady Gaga’s dramatic "Abracadabra." Each contender brings something unique to the table, making this one of the year’s tightest races.

Beyond her music, Charli XCX is also being recognised for her revealing Apple Music interview, where she dives into the making of her highly anticipated album, BRAT, and her creative evolution. Her raw and honest conversation earned her a nomination alongside big names like MTV’s The Pit Stop with Trixie Mattel and Spotify’s Countdown to Beautifully Broken: Jelly Roll in Conversation with MGK.





Every Webby nominee has a shot at two awards: the Webby Award, selected by industry professionals, and the Webby People’s Voice Award, chosen by fans. Supporters can cast their votes online until April 17 to help Charli XCX take home the win.

Winners will be announced on April 22, leading up to the big ceremony on May 12 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Hosted by comedian Ilana Glazer, the event is expected to be a big celebration of the internet’s most creative minds.

Whether she takes home the trophy or not, these nominations cement Charli XCX as the queen of merging music with digital magic. Now, let’s see if the internet crowns her.