​Charli XCX defends BRIT awards see through dress: 'We're in the free the nipple era'

At the 2025 BRIT Awards, Charli XCX made headlines not just for scooping up a handful of awards, but also for her daring fashion choice. The pop star arrived at the event in a sheer black dress by designer Dilara Findikoglu, which left very little to the imagination. While Charli took home major honours like Album of the Year and Artist of the Year, her outfit sparked conversations and debate among viewers.
Over 800 complaints reportedly landed at Britain's communications regulator Ofcom after the awards aired, many focusing on Charli’s see-through look and a raunchy performance by fellow artist Sabrina Carpenter. ITV, which broadcasted the event, was said to be less than pleased with Charli’s appearance, particularly when it came to what they referred to as “nipple complaints.”
We’re in the free the nipple era”—Charli XCX makes a statement on stage after sparking controversy with her outfitGetty Images
But Charli wasn’t fazed. When she got on stage to accept the Artist of the Year award, she addressed the controversy head-on. “I heard ITV were complaining about my nipples,” she said casually, adding, “Aren’t we living in the free-the-nipple era?” Her comment drew applause from the audience. “Thanks for being on my side,” she added with a grin.
Styled by Chris Shoran, Charli’s outfit was from Dilara Findikoglu’s autumn/winter 2025 line and paired with classic Louboutin heels. She was unapologetic about her look, embracing both the attention and criticism with equal ease.
Sabrina Carpenter opens the 2025 BRIT Awards with a steamy performance of “Espresso” that stirred plenty of reactionsGetty Images
Sabrina Carpenter, who opened the show with a steamy set before the 9 p.m. watershed, received similar backlash. Her reaction? She joked about it on social media, posting photos with the caption, “I now know what watershed is!!!!”
For both artists, the complaints seemed to roll off their backs. Charli, in particular, used her acceptance speeches to thank her team, give a shoutout to her fiancé George Daniel of The 1975, and shared words of encouragement to artists who feel like outsiders.
“I now know what watershed is!”—Sabrina Carpenter jokes after her headline-making BRIT Awards performance.Getty Images
Winning big at the BRITs, Charli summed up her night by telling the crowd, “Keep partying.” And that’s exactly what she seemed ready to do.