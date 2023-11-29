Website Logo
  • Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Charli XCX engaged to George Daniel

The couple made their romance public in May last year.

Charli XCX (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion)

By: Mohnish Singh

Popular English singer and songwriter Charli XCX, 31, is now engaged to her longtime boyfriend, George Daniel, a British drummer, singer, songwriter, and record producer.

She revealed on Instagram that she and George Daniel of the 1975 are engaged and will soon get married.

“Charlie XCX and George Daniel are f**king for life!” stated the musician.

Their rep also confirmed the engagement news.

Within hours, the announcement earned several likes and comments from a number of the couple’s famous friends.

George’s bandmate Matty Healy commented, “I cry” in celebration of the sweet news, and Healy’s mum, television personality Denise Welch, added that she was “so happy” for the famous pair.

Singer Rita Ora commented and said she knew this would happen, and heiress Paris Hilton added some love heart emojis to the Instagram post.

Born on August 2, 1992, Charlotte Emma Aitchison, aka Charli XCX, started her singing career by posting her songs on the social media platform, Myspace. She was later discovered on the platform and was hired by warehouse raves.

Apart from being a drummer, singer, songwriter, and record producer Daniel, 33, is also a core member and founder of the band, The 1975, which gained widespread fame for its unique blended music.

The 1975 combines pop, electronic, and rock elements into one to create masterpieces.

George first met Charli for a musical collaboration, but their relationship soon turned romantic. They made their romance public in May last year, shortly after working together on Charli’s 2022 album Crash.

The couple has collaborated on songs including ‘Crash’, ‘Selfish Girl’, ‘How Can I Not Know What I Need Right Now’, ‘Spinning’, ‘Hot Girl’ (Bodies Bodies Bodies), ‘In the City,’ and ‘Welcome to My Island’ (George Daniel & Charli XCX Remix).

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Drama
Nita on opening of West End blockbuster ‘Mamma Mia’
Hollywood News
Priyanka Chopra enjoys F1 Grand Prix 2023
Bollywood News
Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ locks release date
Hollywood News
Matt Smith to headline ‘The Death of Bunny Munro’
NEWS
ZEE5 Global fortifies US leadership with aggregation of South Asian streaming platforms
NEWS
Sanjeev Bhaskar’s father dies
NEWS
Big fat Indian wedding in air as couple exchange vows on Boeing 747…
NEWS
Fashion designer Rohit Bal in critical condition
Bollywood News
Karan pens note as ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ turns 20
Bollywood News
‘Main Atal Hoon’ sets release date
Bollywood News
Mahesh Babu calls Ranbir Kapoor “best actor in India”
NEWS
Gippy Grewal confirms gunfire outside Canada residence
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW