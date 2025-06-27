One year of 'Kalki 2898 AD': How Prabhas reminded everyone he’s still the pan-India superstar

It’s been a year since Kalki 2898 AD hit theatres, and whether you loved it, questioned it, or are still figuring out what you watched, one thing’s clear: it cemented Prabhas’ place at the top. A unique experiment packed with mythology, sci-fi, and big-screen ambition, Kalki didn’t just push boundaries—it made sure everyone was paying attention.

Here’s how Kalki quietly reinforced what audiences across India (and beyond) already suspected: Prabhas isn’t going anywhere.





From Andhra to Ahmedabad — he still pulls crowds across the board

There are many stars who rule regions, but very few cut across states and languages the way Prabhas does. Whether it’s a traditional action flick or an experimental epic, people show up.

Prabhas in a still from Kalki 2898 AD which completed one year getty images





£94 million+ (₹1000 crore) globally — and not for the first time

With Kalki joining the £94 million+ (₹1000 crore) club, Prabhas added yet another big-budget success to his list. He’s one of the few actors in India whose films regularly cross that mark, without it feeling like a fluke or a one-off.

Kalki 2898 AD became one of the top three biggest openers in Indian cinema getty images





A top three opener in Indian cinema — again

Kalki had one of the biggest opening days in Indian box office history. No gimmicks. Just the kind of theatre rush most films today struggle to pull off. Say what you want about the film, but its opening confirmed Prabhas’ continued draw for the big-screen crowd.

Kalki 2898 AD brought together sci-fi and mythology in a first-of-its-kind Indian film getty images





Fans flew in from Japan — yes, really

It’s not just India. International fans have long backed Prabhas, and Kalki saw that play out in real time, with Japanese fans travelling to Hyderabad just to catch it in cinemas. Not a premiere or event, just a regular screening. That kind of quiet loyalty is rare.

Prabhas plays the futuristic warrior Bhairava in Kalki 2898 AD getty images





He’s still choosing the harder road

A dystopian mytho-sci-fi mash-up isn’t exactly a guaranteed hit. Most stars would’ve played it safe, but Kalki was a risk, and Prabhas took it head-on. It’s part of what keeps his filmography interesting. He’s not here to repeat formulas, and that makes every new release worth watching, even if you don’t love every film.

Prabhas in action during a high-intensity sequence from Kalki 2898 AD getty images





The calm at the centre of the chaos

One year later, Kalki 2898 AD may still be divisive as a film, but as a career move, it only strengthened what Prabhas has built over the years: a fanbase that shows up, a screen presence that works across regions, and a habit of picking stories that don’t play it safe.