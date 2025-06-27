Skip to content
One year of 'Kalki 2898 AD': How Prabhas reminded everyone he’s still the pan-India superstar

A year after its release, the film continues to reflect Prabhas’ unmatched box office reach and bold choices.

Prabhas Kalki 2898 AD anniversary

Kalki 2898 AD showcased Prabhas in a genre-blending sci-fi mythological role

Instagram/all_india_prabhas_dhf__
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 27, 2025
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
It’s been a year since Kalki 2898 AD hit theatres, and whether you loved it, questioned it, or are still figuring out what you watched, one thing’s clear: it cemented Prabhas’ place at the top. A unique experiment packed with mythology, sci-fi, and big-screen ambition, Kalki didn’t just push boundaries—it made sure everyone was paying attention.

Here’s how Kalki quietly reinforced what audiences across India (and beyond) already suspected: Prabhas isn’t going anywhere.


  • From Andhra to Ahmedabad — he still pulls crowds across the board

There are many stars who rule regions, but very few cut across states and languages the way Prabhas does. Whether it’s a traditional action flick or an experimental epic, people show up.

Prabhas Kalki 2898 AD anniversaryPrabhas in a still from Kalki 2898 AD which completed one yeargetty images


  • £94 million+ (₹1000 crore) globally — and not for the first time

With Kalki joining the £94 million+ (₹1000 crore) club, Prabhas added yet another big-budget success to his list. He’s one of the few actors in India whose films regularly cross that mark, without it feeling like a fluke or a one-off.

Prabhas Kalki 2898 AD anniversaryKalki 2898 AD became one of the top three biggest openers in Indian cinemagetty images


  • A top three opener in Indian cinema — again

Kalki had one of the biggest opening days in Indian box office history. No gimmicks. Just the kind of theatre rush most films today struggle to pull off. Say what you want about the film, but its opening confirmed Prabhas’ continued draw for the big-screen crowd.

Prabhas Kalki 2898 AD anniversaryKalki 2898 AD brought together sci-fi and mythology in a first-of-its-kind Indian filmgetty images


  • Fans flew in from Japan — yes, really

It’s not just India. International fans have long backed Prabhas, and Kalki saw that play out in real time, with Japanese fans travelling to Hyderabad just to catch it in cinemas. Not a premiere or event, just a regular screening. That kind of quiet loyalty is rare.

Prabhas Kalki 2898 AD anniversaryPrabhas plays the futuristic warrior Bhairava in Kalki 2898 AD getty images


  • He’s still choosing the harder road

A dystopian mytho-sci-fi mash-up isn’t exactly a guaranteed hit. Most stars would’ve played it safe, but Kalki was a risk, and Prabhas took it head-on. It’s part of what keeps his filmography interesting. He’s not here to repeat formulas, and that makes every new release worth watching, even if you don’t love every film.

Prabhas Kalki 2898 AD anniversaryPrabhas in action during a high-intensity sequence from Kalki 2898 ADgetty images


The calm at the centre of the chaos

One year later, Kalki 2898 AD may still be divisive as a film, but as a career move, it only strengthened what Prabhas has built over the years: a fanbase that shows up, a screen presence that works across regions, and a habit of picking stories that don’t play it safe.

indian cinemaprabhaswarrior bhairavakalki 2898 ad

