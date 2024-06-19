Malayalam actress Shobana joins cast of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

The first look shows Shobana in a striking traditional clan outfit.
By: Mohnish Singh
As the release date of Nag Ashwin’s highly awaited film, Kalki 2898 AD, approaches, the makers are ramping up their promotional efforts with a series of exciting announcements.
Taking to their official X account, on Wednesday, makers unveiled a new poster featuring Malayalam actress Shobana, who will be joining the already star-studded cast.
The Malayalam actress can be seen wearing an outfit that includes a shawl, a necklace, a nose ring, and a unique charred black line on her chin, sparking curiosity about her character in the movie.
Her ancestors waited too, just like her…
8 days to go for #Kalki2898AD.@SrBachchan @ikamalhaasan #Prabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @DishPatani #Shobana @Music_Santhosh @VyjayanthiFilms @Kalki2898AD @saregamaglobal @saregamasouth #Kalki2898ADonJune27 pic.twitter.com/0mqEcsiajR
— Kalki 2898 AD (@Kalki2898AD) June 19, 2024
Makers on Monday, unveiled ‘Bhairava anthem’ from the film.
The energetic track features Telugu superstar and lead actor of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas, shaking a leg with popular Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh.
Prabhas and Diljit Dosanjh can be seen twinning in traditional Punjabi outfits. Prabhas can be seen wearing a turban as well.
Sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Vijaynarain, with lyrics penned by Kumaar and music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, the track is a perfect description of Prabhas’s character Bhairava in the film.
Last month, makers shared the teaser of Amitabh Bachchan’s look from the sci-fi dystopian film during the thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
The 21-second teaser started with Big B marking presence in warm earthy tones. He was seated in a cave, engaged in prayer to a Shivalinga. He was covered with bandages.
Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.
Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani are also a part of the film, which will hit the theatres on June 27.