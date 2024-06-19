Malayalam actress Shobana joins cast of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

The first look shows Shobana in a striking traditional clan outfit.

Malayalam actor Shobana (image source: instagram/Kalki2898AD)

By: Mohnish Singh

As the release date of Nag Ashwin’s highly awaited film, Kalki 2898 AD, approaches, the makers are ramping up their promotional efforts with a series of exciting announcements.

Taking to their official X account, on Wednesday, makers unveiled a new poster featuring Malayalam actress Shobana, who will be joining the already star-studded cast.

The Malayalam actress can be seen wearing an outfit that includes a shawl, a necklace, a nose ring, and a unique charred black line on her chin, sparking curiosity about her character in the movie.

Makers on Monday, unveiled ‘Bhairava anthem’ from the film.

The energetic track features Telugu superstar and lead actor of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas, shaking a leg with popular Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh.

Prabhas and Diljit Dosanjh can be seen twinning in traditional Punjabi outfits. Prabhas can be seen wearing a turban as well.

Sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Vijaynarain, with lyrics penned by Kumaar and music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, the track is a perfect description of Prabhas’s character Bhairava in the film.

Last month, makers shared the teaser of Amitabh Bachchan’s look from the sci-fi dystopian film during the thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The 21-second teaser started with Big B marking presence in warm earthy tones. He was seated in a cave, engaged in prayer to a Shivalinga. He was covered with bandages.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.

Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani are also a part of the film, which will hit the theatres on June 27.