Chennai win first Rugby Premier League title as Sevens debuts in India

IRELAND Sevens international Terry Kennedy played a key role in helping Chennai Bulls secure the first Rugby Premier League (RPL) title in India on Sunday, as the new format marked its arrival in a country known for its focus on cricket.
Kennedy scored two tries in Chennai’s 41-0 win over Delhi Redz in the final of the six-team rugby sevens franchise league held in Mumbai.
India’s Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra attended the final. However, the crowd size was smaller compared to the audience that turned up to watch Virat Kohli’s Bengaluru team win the Indian Premier League earlier this month.
Despite that, organisers said the RPL’s broadcast on satellite television has provided hope that rugby could grow into a major sport in India.
“No matter how big a sport may be, there is always space if you work hard enough, if you create a product that's good enough,” Rugby India president Rahul Bose told AFP.
“In that respect we are very happy and very secure in the knowledge that there is space for this game and it doesn't have to come by eating away at anybody else's space.”
The RPL has opted for the shortest format of the game, similar to how the IPL focused on T20 cricket. The seven-a-side rugby matches in the RPL were played over four quarters of four minutes each, designed to highlight quick handling and speed over the physicality of the traditional 15-a-side version.
Kennedy was one of several experienced Sevens players brought into the tournament.
His teammate Joseva Talacolo, who also scored a try in the final, won a silver medal with Fiji at the Paris Olympics last year. Scott Curry, who has 321 caps for New Zealand’s All Blacks Sevens, featured for Bengaluru Bravehearts, who finished fourth after losing the third-place match to Hyderabad Heroes.
Perry Baker, the 39-year-old American who has twice been named World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year, returned from retirement to represent Kalinga Black Tigers.
Bose said the public response to the first season had been encouraging.
“What we have heard is that the game is easy to follow, very fast, very exciting and has got tremendous amount of likeability,” said Bose, who is also a Bollywood actor.
“Along with that, the athletic prowess of these men has come in for a lot of attention. We are happy with the connect we have made.”
Plans for expansion
The RPL is also being seen as part of India’s wider ambition to host the Olympics in 2036. With continental qualification systems in place, India is looking at the possibility of fielding a men’s or women’s rugby team before then.
The RPL includes Indian players alongside international athletes and is managed by GMR Sports, which also owns the IPL team Delhi Capitals.
“The first season has gone very well for us,” Satyam Trivedi, chief executive officer of GMR, told AFP.
“The sponsors are happy with what they see on the ground and on TV.
“However, this is just the beginning for us. We are looking at the first season as a showcase event and take a lot of learnings from here.
“In every season this league will get bigger and better.”
(With inputs from agencies)