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LA 2028 cricket stadium may host IPL matches in future

The venue will serve as the home ground for the Los Angeles Knight Riders and host Major League Cricket matches in July.

LA cricket

Organisers have built pitches using local clay and Tahoma turf. Seven MLC matches are scheduled from 1-5 July.

Photo credit: ICC
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 28, 2026
Eastern Eye

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CONSTRUCTION of the cricket stadium for the 2028 Summer Olympics has begun at Fairplex in Pomona, with plans for it to host Indian Premier League exhibition matches in future, according to Kolkata Knight Riders chief executive Venky Mysore.

The venue will serve as the home ground for the Los Angeles Knight Riders and host Major League Cricket matches in July, the BBC reported. It will be built in phases, with a capacity of 5,000 this year, increasing to 8,500 in 2027 and 15,000 for the six-team T20 tournament at LA 2028.

Mysore said the idea of IPL matches in the United States remains under discussion. “Wouldn't that be wonderful?” he told BBC Sport.

He added, “The challenge is always player availability. Once the IPL season is over, everyone's calendars are packed and they're running in different directions. But the BCCI has talked about a couple of teams going out and playing exhibition games to grow cricket… so that's always on the agenda.”

He said there had been “concrete proposals” from the US and Canada in the past.

“This is my 16th season with the IPL and we've tried every year, but somehow it hasn't happened,” he said.

On preparations, Mysore said, “We made a decision from the get-go that we will not cut any corners.” He added, “The field of play has to be outstanding. Everything else can be built around it.”

Organisers have built pitches using local clay and Tahoma turf. Seven MLC matches are scheduled from 1-5 July. Ticket prices for LA 2028 range from $28 to $500, the BBC reported.

cricketiplla 2028los angeles knight ridersmajor league cricket

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