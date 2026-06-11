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Bangladesh stun Australia with first ODI win in 21 years

Mosaddek Hossain’s unbeaten 86 and Nahid Rana’s four-wicket haul help hosts take 1-0 lead

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Bangladesh's Nahid Rana (2L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Liam Scott during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Australia at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on June 9, 2026.

(Photo by Munir UZ ZAMAN / AFP via Getty Images)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJun 11, 2026
Pramod Thomas

Pramod Thomas is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye, where he covers British Asian affairs and key developments in UK politics and business. With two decades of journalism experience, his areas of interest include business, international affairs, current events, arts and culture. 

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Highlights

  • The hosts ended a 21-year wait after their famous 2005 win in Cardiff
  • Mosaddek Hossain scored an unbeaten 86 on his return to international cricket
  • Nahid Rana took four wickets as Australia were bowled out of contention
  • Australia lost six catches during Bangladesh’s innings

BANGLADESH produced one of their biggest one-day international victories as they defeated Australia for the first time in 21 years in the opening match of the three-game series in Mirpur.

Mosaddek Hossain scored a career-best unbeaten 86, and Nahid Rana took four wickets as Bangladesh beat Australia by 86 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method after rain stopped play on Tuesday (9).

The victory was only Bangladesh’s second ODI win over Australia. Their previous success came in 2005 at Cardiff during a tri-series involving England.

Batting first, Bangladesh posted 284-8 from their 50 overs after recovering from an early setback. Australia’s fielding mistakes played a major role, with the visitors dropping six catches, including four chances offered by Mosaddek.

Mosaddek, playing his first international match in four years, made Australia pay with a composed 70-ball innings featuring seven fours and three sixes.

He received support from Tanzid Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto, who both scored half-centuries. Tanzid made 54 from 44 balls, while Shanto added 67 from 86 deliveries.

The pair built a 96-run partnership for the second wicket after Australia removed opener Saif Hassan early. Australia’s Nathan Ellis was the most successful bowler with 3-38, while Matthew Renshaw and debutant Liam Scott took two wickets each.

Mosaddek-Hossain-bangladesh Bangladesh's Mosaddek Hossain plays a shot during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and Australia at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on June 9, 2026. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN / AFP via Getty Images)

Chasing 285, Australia’s reply fell apart almost immediately.

Taskin Ahmed dismissed Matt Short for a duck with the first ball of the innings, before Mustafizur Rahman removed Marnus Labuschagne in the next over to leave Australia 2-2.

Australia struggled from the start

The visitors struggled to rebuild despite efforts from Cooper Connolly, Alex Carey and Cameron Green. Carey scored 47, while Green remained unbeaten on 52, but Bangladesh’s bowling attack kept the pressure on.

Rana dismissed Australia captain Josh Inglis for 19 and later removed Carey after the batter tried to attack the short ball.

Australia were 191-9 in 42.2 overs when a storm forced the players off the field at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. They still needed 93 runs from 46 balls with one wicket remaining.

The interruption confirmed Bangladesh’s win through the DLS method.

Mosaddek also contributed with the ball, taking two wickets, and was named player of the match.

The second ODI will also be played in Mirpur on Thursday (11). The series carries added importance as Bangladesh, England and West Indies are competing for positions ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup qualification process.

Only the top nine teams in the International Cricket Council ODI rankings will qualify directly, with England currently eighth, Bangladesh ninth and West Indies 10th.

(with inputs from AFP)

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