India batter Pratika Rawal joins Warwickshire Bears

ENGLISH county Warwickshire Bears have signed India opener Pratika Rawal until the end of the 2026 domestic season, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old will be available for selection for Warwickshire's Metro Bank One Day Cup match against Yorkshire at Edgbaston on August 19.

She will link up with the squad ahead of the next round of Metro Bank One Day Cup fixtures, which begin on August 19.

Warwickshire Bears Women head coach Ali Maiden said: “This is a fantastic signing for the team, and we're very pleased to be able to welcome Pratika to Edgbaston. We're in a good position in the One Day Cup table as it stands, so bringing in a player of the calibre of Pratika can only strengthen our line-up as we look to finish the season on a positive note.”

Speaking about joining the club, Pratika said: “I'm really pleased to be joining Warwickshire. I've heard so many good things about the Club, and I'm excited to get started and to try and help the team as much as I can.

“It's going to be a great experience for me to test myself playing in England. Walking out at Edgbaston, which is such an iconic ground in world cricket, is also something I'm looking forward to.”

A top-order batter, Pratika made her international debut in 2024 and established herself as an opening batter in 50-over cricket, scoring more than 600 runs at an average of almost 70 across her first 10 ODIs.

The following year, she played a key role in India's 2025 World Cup triumph, scoring her second ODI hundred of the tournament against New Zealand in a must-win match.

Pratika finished as the competition's leading run-scorer with 308 runs before missing the final due to injury.

She made her Test debut for India in March, scoring 68 in the second innings against Australia.

This will be the second time Pratika has played in England after opening the batting when India secured a 2-1 ODI series win over England last year.