Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Jadeja returns as India name squad for Sri Lanka Tests, Jain earns first call-up

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has also returned to the squad, although he, along with batter Sai Sudharsan, must first receive fitness clearance before being available to play.

Jadeja

Jadeja, who suffered a tennis elbow injury during the Indian Premier League, missed India's one-off Test win against Afghanistan last month but has now returned to the side.

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern Eye Jul 28, 2026
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

INDIA have recalled Ravindra Jadeja for next month's two-Test series in Sri Lanka after the all-rounder recovered from injury, while off-spinning all-rounder Saransh Jain has received his first Test call-up.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-player squad on Tuesday for the series, which begins in Galle on August 15.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has also returned to the squad, although he, along with batter Sai Sudharsan, must first receive fitness clearance before being available to play.

Jain, 33, comes into the squad in place of Washington Sundar, who was unavailable for selection for the first Test after sustaining a hamstring injury during the one-day series against England this month.

Jadeja, who suffered a tennis elbow injury during the Indian Premier League, missed India's one-off Test win against Afghanistan last month but has now returned to the side.

Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and uncapped seamer Gurnoor Brar strengthen the pace attack.

Shubman Gill will captain India, with KL Rahul serving as vice-captain, in the team's first series of the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle since the 2-0 home defeat to South Africa in November.

India are fifth in the WTC standings, one place above sixth-placed Sri Lanka. Australia lead the standings.

The first Test will be played in Galle from August 15-19, with the second beginning in Colombo from August 23-27.

India squad: Shubman Gill (capt), KL Rahul (vice-capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain.

india vs sri lanka ravindra jadeja saransh jain test cricket
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

rohit-sharma-india
Cricket

Rohit Sharma dismisses retirement talk after Lord's century

sindhu-japan-open
Sports

PV Sindhu becomes first Indian to win Japan Open title

england-france-saka
Featured

Bukayo Saka scores hat-trick as England beat France in wild third-place match

Messi, Yamal
Football

Spain stand between Messi and Argentina's World Cup title defence

More For You

Sooryavanshi

At 15, Sooryavanshi is the youngest cricketer to represent India.

Getty Images

Sooryavanshi's 81 leads India to clean sweep in Zimbabwe T20Is

Teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struck his second half-century in four days as India beat Zimbabwe by 35 runs on Sunday to complete a 3-0 Twenty20 international series sweep.

After winning the toss, India made 192-5 in their 20 overs at Harare Sports Club, with Sooryavanshi leading the innings with 81 off 49 balls. His knock included eight fours and four sixes.

Keep Reading Show less