INDIA have recalled Ravindra Jadeja for next month's two-Test series in Sri Lanka after the all-rounder recovered from injury, while off-spinning all-rounder Saransh Jain has received his first Test call-up.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-player squad on Tuesday for the series, which begins in Galle on August 15.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has also returned to the squad, although he, along with batter Sai Sudharsan, must first receive fitness clearance before being available to play.

Jain, 33, comes into the squad in place of Washington Sundar, who was unavailable for selection for the first Test after sustaining a hamstring injury during the one-day series against England this month.

Jadeja, who suffered a tennis elbow injury during the Indian Premier League, missed India's one-off Test win against Afghanistan last month but has now returned to the side.

Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and uncapped seamer Gurnoor Brar strengthen the pace attack.

Shubman Gill will captain India, with KL Rahul serving as vice-captain, in the team's first series of the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle since the 2-0 home defeat to South Africa in November.

India are fifth in the WTC standings, one place above sixth-placed Sri Lanka. Australia lead the standings.

The first Test will be played in Galle from August 15-19, with the second beginning in Colombo from August 23-27.

India squad: Shubman Gill (capt), KL Rahul (vice-capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain.