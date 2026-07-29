Glen Hansard: 8 career moments that defined his journey from Dublin musician to Oscar winner

Highlights

Glen Hansard built a career spanning music, film and live performance.

He rose from fronting The Frames to winning an Academy Award for Once.

These are the milestones that shaped one of Ireland's most celebrated artists.

Glen Hansard, who has died aged 56 following a motorcycle crash in Co Dublin, spent more than three decades building a career that crossed rock music, independent cinema and solo songwriting. Here are eight moments that defined his journey.

1. He fronted one of Ireland's biggest rock bands

Before international fame, Hansard made his name as the lead singer and guitarist of The Frames. Formed in 1990, the band became a cornerstone of Ireland's alternative rock scene and earned a loyal following through constant touring and acclaimed albums.

2. The Commitments introduced him to film audiences

Hansard made his acting debut in Alan Parker's 1991 film The Commitments, playing guitarist Outspan Foster. The role gave him early exposure on the big screen while he continued to focus on music.

3. Once became his global breakthrough

Hansard reached an international audience with the 2007 independent film Once, in which he starred alongside Markéta Irglová. The film's success transformed him from a respected Irish musician into a globally recognised artist.

4. He won an Oscar for "Falling Slowly"

The song "Falling Slowly", written and performed by Hansard and Irglová for Once, won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2008. It remains the defining achievement of his career.

5. The Swell Season became a success in its own right

Following Once, Hansard and Irglová continued performing together as The Swell Season. Their partnership extended beyond the film, with albums, international tours and a dedicated fan base.

6. He carved out a successful solo career

Hansard went on to release several solo albums, including Rhythm and Repose, Didn't He Ramble, This Wild Willing and All That Was East Is West of Me Now. His later work reinforced his reputation as one of Ireland's leading singer-songwriters.

7. He remained a fixture on the live music circuit

Whether with The Frames, The Swell Season or as a solo artist, Hansard continued touring internationally throughout his career. He performed at festivals and venues across Europe and North America, including London's Roundhouse earlier this year.

8. He stayed connected to Dublin

Despite his international success, Hansard remained closely tied to his hometown. He regularly took part in Dublin's annual Christmas Eve busk in aid of the Simon Community and supported a range of cultural and charitable events.

Hansard's career was defined by far more than a single film or song. From Irish rock stages to the Academy Awards and back to the streets of Dublin, he built a legacy that resonated with audiences at home and around the world.