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Vijay becomes first Indian actor with 3 straight 1 million pre-sales as 'Jana Nayagan' hits milestone

The film reached the landmark despite certification delays

Vijay becomes first Indian actor with 3 straight 1 million pre-sales as 'Jana Nayagan' hits milestone

The record-breaking advance bookings came after the film navigated several obstacles

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 24, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Jana Nayagan surpassed one million ticket pre-sales on a leading online booking platform before its release.
  • Vijay became the first Indian actor to achieve three consecutive one-million pre-sales milestones.
  • The film reached the landmark despite certification delays, legal hurdles and an online leak ahead of release.

Vijay has set a new benchmark in Indian cinema after Jana Nayagan crossed one million advance ticket bookings on a leading online ticketing platform before its theatrical release. The milestone gives the actor an unprecedented hat-trick, with three successive films each recording more than one million pre-sales.

The achievement places Jana Nayagan alongside Varisu and The Greatest of All Time, making Vijay the first Indian actor to reach the one-million mark with three consecutive releases on the platform.

A milestone built on consistent pre-release demand

The one-million milestone was achieved before the film's opening show, underlining the anticipation surrounding Jana Nayagan. Fans celebrated the record online, with many pointing to Vijay's sustained box office appeal and dedicated fan following.

With Varisu, The Greatest of All Time and now Jana Nayagan all crossing the same benchmark before release, Vijay has established a record unmatched by any other Indian actor on the booking platform.

Pre-sales remained strong despite setbacks

The record-breaking advance bookings came after the film navigated several obstacles before reaching cinemas.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan faced delays linked to certification issues and legal proceedings that postponed its original release schedule. Ahead of its theatrical debut, the film also suffered a setback when an unauthorised copy surfaced online.

Despite those challenges, cinemas reported packed screenings and fan celebrations across Tamil Nadu and several other regions as the film opened.

A farewell film with added significance

The release carries added weight as Jana Nayagan is expected to be Vijay's final film before he turns his full attention to politics.

The cast includes Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Narain, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Having already created history through its advance bookings, the focus now shifts to whether Jana Nayagan can maintain its momentum at the global box office.

vijaymilestone achievementindian cinemajana nayagan
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