Anti-immigrant chanting at English football matches on the rise, data shows

Highlights

Anti-immigrant chanting reports reach 39, exceeding the previous two seasons combined

Racism remains most reported issue at 792 cases; Islamophobia sees sharpest rise, up 88 per cent

Grassroots abuse reports rise for fifth consecutive year, hitting record 248 cases

FOOTBALL matches across England saw a marked rise in anti-immigrant chanting last season, anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out has said, citing new figures.

According to the charity, 39 reports of anti-immigrant chanting were logged in the 2025-26 season, more than the combined total from the previous two seasons.

Slogans referencing immigration and deportation were heard at matches across all levels of the sport, Kick It Out said.

This rise formed part of a wider surge in discrimination reports, both inside stadiums and online. Kick It Out recorded 1,744 reports of discriminatory conduct during the season, marking a record total and a jump of 25 per cent compared with the year before.

Every category of discrimination tracked by the charity climbed to its highest level in five years. Racism remained the most reported issue, accounting for 792 cases, or 45 per cent of all reports, after rising 19 per cent year-on-year.

Reports of sexism increased by 12 per cent to 216, homophobia climbed 46 per cent to 203, antisemitism rose 43 per cent to 93, ableism increased 20 per cent to 89, and Islamophobia surged 88 per cent to 60 cases.



Grassroots football also saw abuse reports climb for a fifth straight year, up 33 per cent to a record 248 cases in 2025-26.

Separately, match officials faced 98 reports of abuse, matching the combined total from the previous three seasons.

Kick It Out chief executive Samuel Okafor linked the trend to a broader climate of hostility in Britain, noting that hateful language in the game reflected wider increases in hate crime and divisive political discourse nationally.

"Figures also show that people are more willing to stand up to abuse when they see it, and it’s encouraging to see professional players set that example last season," he was quoted as saying.

Among the cases highlighted, a 60-year-old man received a suspended sentence in March for sending offensive messages to England Women defender Jess Carter, who had spoken publicly about the abuse during last year's European Championship.

In the men's game, striker Antoine Semenyo also drew attention to racist abuse directed at him this season, with a racially aggravated behaviour charge against one individual due to go to trial in September.

Findings from Kick It Out align with a report published last week by the UK Football Policing Unit. It said part of the rise could reflect improved reporting systems, noting that misogynistic abuse was only introduced as a distinct discrimination category at the start of last season.

Both police and Kick It Out have urged online platforms to take stronger action against abuse.

“We will continue to work with football authorities, clubs, leagues, regulators and government to ensure we match the courage shown to report abuse with clear and consistent action so that football is welcoming to everyone," Okafor was quoted as saying.

