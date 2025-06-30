K Anis Ahmed’s 'Carnivore' serves up satire, class war and moral rot

Set deep within the mythical forests of the Eastern Ghats, it is the first in an ambitious fantasy trilogy. The story follows three young protagonists – siblings Magadh and Yukti, and their friend Rudra – who return from America to India, only to stumble into an extraordinary mission. What begins as a routine visit transforms into a high-stakes race against dark forces and ancient enemies. At the heart of their quest lies the Pure Seed, a potent symbol of wisdom and power that could alter the course of humanity.

“The seed of this story was planted during a hike in Tirumala,” says Ram, reflecting on the moment inspiration struck. “The richness of India’s ancient history and wisdom found in Vedic literature, particularly the Bhagavatam and Bhagavad Gita, have always guided me. I often try to apply the core principles from these timeless scriptures to the corporate world, as an investment banking professional. That desire to bring these ancient ideas to a younger audience in a modern and engaging way became the foundation of this creative journey.

“A Harry Potter-style adventure had long been in my mind. Once I began plotting the characters, the story started to evolve into its best version.”

A bilingual writer and award-winning Tamil poet, Ram’s love for language, particularly his mother tongue, has been a lifelong passion.

“My creative writing journey started in Tamil – one of the world’s oldest languages, with a rich literary heritage. I had the opportunity to study the language in depth, which deepened my admiration for its vast and expressive poetic tradition,” he explains. “Discovering the works of many authentic Tamil poets was a turning point in my journey as a writer. I used to write poetry during long bus rides to school when I was young.”

Ram creates a global narrative tapestry Om Books International

Drawing on ancient Indian epics, Nectar on the Seven Hills – The Pure Seed is a homage to Indian texts, but also a cross-cultural historical reimagining.

Ram creates a global narrative tapestry that includes a hardened Chinese military officer on a covert mission and an ancient enemy waiting to seize the same force. Their paths intersect with the protagonists in a high-stakes race against time that explores lost knowledge, secret societies, and long-forgotten sutras.

At its core, the novel is a fantasy adventure with heart and heritage. Its cinematic storytelling and rich characterisation have struck a chord with younger Indian readers. The book quickly climbed the Amazon India charts to become a bestseller.

“Many readers have described the world-building as outstanding,” Ram shares. “A distinctive feature of the trilogy is the organic integration of scriptures and Sanskrit verses from the Bhagavad Gita and the Śrīmad Bhāgavatam. This approach has resonated particularly well with younger readers, drawing them closer to our rich spiritual heritage. Reviews from critics have also highlighted this element as a major strength of the work.”

Ram credits his upbringing steeped in literature and the arts, as well as the creative edge demanded by his professional life, as major influences on his writing.

“I try to bring creativity into everything I do, even in my day-to-day work. The corporate world has taught me something important: when you're competing with some of the brightest minds out there, being unique and creative is often the only path to truly stand out. Otherwise, you're just another number in the system.”

His fascination with the cosmos – galaxies, stars and the mysteries of the universe – also plays a role in shaping his imagination.

“These unanswered questions inspire me immensely. They spark ideas, fuel my imagination, and often find their way into my writing in unexpected ways.”

Ram has poured so much passion into crafting the book that he loves every part of it. “But if I had to choose, my top pick would be an epic moment in the story where the modern world suddenly and seamlessly transitions into an enchanting ancient setting. The shift is unexpected and leaves the protagonists completely speechless.”

This turning point in the narrative enables the characters to realise that they are not ordinary individuals, but rather destined for something far greater. It features characters from the lost kingdom of Kishkindha, from the time of the Indian epic Ramayan, who come to life. “Additionally, a pivotal character from the Śrīmad Bhāgavatam – a divine bull – appears to deliver a powerful secret that lies at the heart of the story. It’s a moment designed to leave readers truly awestruck.”

Moments like this elevate the book beyond adventure, tapping into themes of destiny and cosmic purpose.

Ram’s literary influences are broad and global. He cites The Lord of the Rings as a foundational inspiration. “Tolkien’s world-building is peerless,” he says. Among Indian writers, Amish Tripathi’s Shiva Trilogy made a lasting impact. “I deeply admire the way he reimagines mythology with a fresh, contemporary voice.”

Dan Brown’s fast-paced, code-cracking thrillers also played a part in shaping Ram’s approach to suspense and pacing.

As the trilogy unfolds, Ram promises the stakes will grow higher and offer more adventure in the next two books. His aim from is to captivate young readers and draw them into the fascinating world of ancient history, from India’s rich cultural heritage to other great civilisations. “At the heart of this trilogy is a deeper mission: to subtly introduce key messages and teachings from ancient scriptures, making them engaging and accessible. In the second instalment, readers will meet even more characters drawn from ancient texts who come alive to guide and sometimes challenge the protagonists. The story continues to expand in scope, magic, and meaning.”

He explains that the trilogy draws inspiration from the legendary Samudra Manthan – the churning of the ocean – a pivotal moment in ancient Indian history when there was an epic struggle between the Devas (gods) and Asuras (demons). “This symbolic event, representing the eternal battle between good and evil, becomes even more central as the series progresses. In the second and third books, this theme intensifies, with antagonists gaining strength.”

The mythological elements, combined with significant historical events, are woven together to create memorable moments for readers. “My goal is not just to make the sequel better, but to elevate it in a massive way. Expect more magic, more fantasy, and a deeper, darker setting where multiple characters chase their own agendas on the path to an ultimate revelation.”

What makes a great novel, he believes, is the ability to completely absorb a reader.

“A great book is unputdownable. It should grip the reader so fully that they do not want to do anything else until they’ve turned the last page. When a novel feels as addictive as binge-watching a Netflix series, the writer has truly succeeded.”

He says for that to happen, everything must align. “The story must connect. The plot must feel fresh and original. The language should be simple yet powerful. The style needs to inspire. The characters must come alive, so much so that the reader feels what they feel, roots for them, fears for them, and even wants to take revenge on the antagonists themselves.”

For aspiring writers, Ram has one central message: don’t stop until you’re holding the paperback in your hands. “That moment is worth every struggle,” he says.

And why should readers pick up his novel now available in UK? Ram smiles: “You don’t just want to read a book, you want to live in it. That’s how I feel every time I pick up a great story. It should pull you in, leave you breathless, and never let go. If you're ready to experience history like never before, in a universe that is both ancient and astonishingly new, then Nectar on the Seven Hills – The Pure Seed is your next adventure. Truly magical. Admirably global. Ambitiously rooted in ancient wisdom. The characters will leave you awestruck. The plot will give you goosebumps.”

Nectar on the Seven Hills – The Pure Seed is available now, published by Om Books International