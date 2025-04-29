Beyoncé brings daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi on stage during ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour kick-off in LA

Beyoncé kicked off her latest tour, Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit, with a show in Los Angeles that was as much about family as it was about music. While fans came for the Grammy-winning artist’s live return, it was her daughters, 13-year-old Blue Ivy and seven-year-old Rumi, who gave the night its most emotional moments.

Blue Ivy, now familiar to fans after appearing in her mum’s 2023 Renaissance tour, stepped confidently into the spotlight once again, dancing during the performance of America Has a Problem. As the crowd roared, Beyoncé beamed with pride. The moment is, in fact, a continuation of Blue’s steady growth on stage, from a surprise dancer in Paris to a regular fixture alongside one of the world’s biggest stars.

This time, however, it was Rumi who drew the biggest reaction. Making her stage debut during the gentle, maternal ballad Protector, she joined her mum and sister in a touching family trio. Rumi, in a gold dress, bounced with excitement as Beyoncé sang lyrics about watching over her children. The audience responded with cheers and tears, especially as a video montage of Beyoncé with her kids, including son Sir, played on screen afterwards.

The tour’s first night came amid slower-than-expected ticket sales, with many seats reportedly still unsold hours before the LA show. Some fans blamed high prices, with tickets ranging from £71.60 (₹7,540) to nearly £950 (₹100,000). Despite this, the show delivered high energy, strong vocals, and emotional storytelling.





The Cowboy Carter album, released in March 2024, blends country sounds with Beyoncé’s signature style. The project earned her Album of the Year and Best Country Album at the 2025 Grammys.

This tour spans 32 stadiums across the US and Europe, ending in Las Vegas on 26 July. Beyoncé is also set to play six shows in London this June. While it hasn’t reached the record-breaking scale of her previous Renaissance tour, the Cowboy Carter era is shaping up to be something more personal, like an artistic shift grounded in family, legacy, and roots.

For many, the sight of Beyoncé singing with her daughters was truly a memory in the making.